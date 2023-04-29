Anbernic RG353V buy cheap from 119€ (04/2023)

Anbernic improves his retro handheld in all the right places. In our opinion, this makes a well-rounded overall package even better and a classic no-brainer. The RG353V is ideal for all friends of the classic Game Boy look.

New best price! 🔥 Currently you get the retro handhelds for 119 € on Geekbuying.com with delivery from a EU-Lager.

Anbernic just won’t stop flooding the market with new models. Now is with that Anbernic RG535V the next successor to a popular handheld appeared. The performance has improved and the variety of connections has also been revised again. You can order the handheld for a price 119,00€ on Geekbuying.com.

Technical data in comparison

Anbernic RG353V Anbernic RG351V

Display 3,5 Zoll IPS Touch Display, 640 x 480 3,5 Zoll IPS Touch Display, 640 x 480 processor RK3566 Quad-Core 1,8 GHz RK3326 Quad Core 1,5 GHz Storage/RAM 2 GB LPDDR4, 32 GB eMMC 5.1 1 GB DDR3L, 16 GB System Dual boot Android and Linux Open Source Linux battery pack 3200 mAh 3900 mAh connectivity USB-C, WLAN, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI USB-C, WLAN Housing plastic plastic RRP ~155€ ~125€

Das Retro Handheld in Game Boy Design

The RG35*V Series will put a smile on the face of anyone who grew up in the ’90s. Even if there are more buttons, the Game Boy design is and remains a nice reminder of the beginnings of gaming for many. Compared to the original, the RG353V has more buttons and, in addition to the D-Pad, 2 analog sticks to meet the requirements of all systems.

We strongly question whether the position of the analog sticks is really ideal, but there aren’t really any great options with the layout either.

New hardware

In the Anbernic RG353V is now working a RK3566 quad-core clocked at 1.8GHz, where a RK3326 quad core with 1.5 GHz worked in the predecessor. The RAM is also doubled and is now set up 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM. The system memory uses 32 GB EMMC 5.1.

What games can be emulated?

As with the Anbernic RG351V, the handheld can be used without any problems Emulate 8 bit, 16 bit and 32 bit systems. And as if the manufacturer heard our criticism, the new version is additionally still capable 64 and 128 bit systems like emulating the Nintendo 64 and the Sega Dreamcast. The PSP and the Nintendo DS are also included. However, it remains to be seen whether all emulations can actually be displayed fluently.

Display

The display has not changed compared to the predecessor, the manufacturer continues to install one 3.5 inch (8.89 centimeter) IPS touch display with a Resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. However, since the display was already convincing in the previous version, this is an understandable step in order not to drive up the price.

System

Anbernic is based on the RG353V as well as on the other new versions dual Boot. Which means nothing else, that you have an Android and a Linux interface on one device. This has the advantage that you can use Android Access to the Play Store and Android games and can play his retro games under Linux as usual.

battery pack

The battery is smaller compared to the Anbernic RG351V, here you still have a 3900 mAh strong one. In the new version you install one 3600 mAh starken battery. However, the battery life remains the same at just under 6 hours. This is probably due to the processor, which is a bit more energy efficient.

connectivity

The manufacturer also listens to the community when it comes to connectivity and donates one directly to the Anbernic RG353V HDMI outputto get content on the big screen too. Also new is that Anbernic in this version Bluetooth 4.2 supplies. It’s not the newest anymore, but it’s still good enough for a retro handheld.

By being able to use the handheld also WLAN can access, the console is also able to do so with Moonlight Streaming Bring content wirelessly to the big screen. In combination with Bluetooth, the handheld becomes a retro console with an extra gamepad.

Is this all legal?

In short: No! The games that come with the retro handheld are pirated copies and should therefore not actually be used. If you have the originals at home, you can bring them to your handheld as a ROM and play them completely legally.

Additionally most manufacturers no longer have any financial interest on their old games and turn a blind eye here and there. The exception here is Nintendothey don’t like it at all that their old games are used illegally in this way and have already caused one or the other to be closed.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Anbernic RG351V was a great retro handheld. With the Anbernic RG353V, the manufacturer has once again improved its handheld in the right places, making the console a classic no-brainer. The workmanship and performance should be on a good level, as you know it from the Anbernic.

Whether an upgrade is worth it is always difficult to answer. If you are satisfied with the Anbernic RG351V and do not have the desire to emulate other systems, you do not need to change. But if you also have games on the 64 or 128-bit system that you want to experience again, you can think about a change.