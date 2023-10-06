Home » Ancient Footprints at White Sands National Park Challenge Understanding of Early Human Arrival in America
Technology

Ancient Footprints at White Sands National Park Challenge Understanding of Early Human Arrival in America

by admin
Ancient Footprints at White Sands National Park Challenge Understanding of Early Human Arrival in America

Ancient footprints found at White Sands National Park in New Mexico have sparked a renewed debate about the timing of human migration to the Americas. Two years ago, scientists discovered footprints that were over 21,000 years old, challenging the prevailing belief about when humans arrived in America. However, doubts were raised about the dating method used, which relied on an analysis of plant seeds in the footprints. Now, a new study published in the journal Science has provided additional evidence for the footprints’ age, including thousands of pollen grains and an analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments. The findings support the idea that humans may have arrived in present-day North America before 29,000 years ago, possibly by traveling across the ocean. While some critics remain skeptical, many experts believe that the study offers compelling evidence for early human presence in the Americas and calls for further research in this evolving field.

See also  Unveiling the Mystery: The Science Behind Antarctica's Blood Falls

You may also like

In the good hackers’ bunker: the first national...

Effortlessly Memorize and Change Backgrounds in Pictures with...

Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot –...

Samsung Introduces the New Galaxy SmartTag 2, Competing...

Artificial intelligence that “fixes” the software

Introducing ‘WILD SEX: WET GIRLS’: A Steam Game...

The AI-Grift Shift and the Content Creator Brain

WhatsApp’s Latest Update Introduces the “Side by Side”...

Dallara creates a park designed and built together...

NZXT Expands Product Line with SWITCHMIX Sound Card...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy