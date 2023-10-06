Ancient Footprints at White Sands National Park Challenge Understanding of Early Human Arrival in America

Ancient footprints found at White Sands National Park in New Mexico have sparked a renewed debate about the timing of human migration to the Americas. Two years ago, scientists discovered footprints that were over 21,000 years old, challenging the prevailing belief about when humans arrived in America. However, doubts were raised about the dating method used, which relied on an analysis of plant seeds in the footprints. Now, a new study published in the journal Science has provided additional evidence for the footprints’ age, including thousands of pollen grains and an analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments. The findings support the idea that humans may have arrived in present-day North America before 29,000 years ago, possibly by traveling across the ocean. While some critics remain skeptical, many experts believe that the study offers compelling evidence for early human presence in the Americas and calls for further research in this evolving field.

