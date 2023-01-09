Home Technology Ancient Installer Ape and MAXSUN launched a joint DIY-APE H610 KING YTX motherboard
Technology

by admin
China‘s science and technology channel “Ancient Installer Ape” cooperated with MAXSUN this time to launch the DIY-APE H610 KING motherboard with a back-plug interface. This is also the second motherboard with a back-plug interface launched by Ancient Installer Ape. A motherboard designed for the entry-level market at a more affordable price.

H610 is neither the latest chipset nor luxurious power supply materials to drive i9/i7, but this motherboard still provides a USB Type-C interface for the front and rear, 4+1+1 phase power supply The original factory recommends using it with i5-13400F or i5-12600K.

Seeing here, players may think that this DIY-APE H610 KING looks very strange, it seems to be a Mini-ITX motherboard, but in fact this is a brand new “YTX” board type, the PCIe slot block under the M-ATX It is a new concept board type derived from cutting and cutting. At present, this motherboard can only be purchased in China. Interested players can refer to the video introduction of the ancient installation ape below.

Further reading:

