Ancient Roman glass after 2000 years is high-tech. And it has photonic properties

It shone among the clods of earth in a field in the province of Udine, in Aquileia. A dusting to remove the dirt that encrusted it to reveal those beautiful turquoise reflections. Thus, a piece of glass from two thousand years ago has come back to light, which we now know has very special properties when viewed with twenty-first century wisdom, useful for fiber optics and sensors. Except that, to produce them, clean rooms and controlled environments are used. And instead, surprisingly, these reflections emerged from the dirty earth and from a past that dates back to the times of Caesar or Trajan. But even though ancient Roman technology was cutting edge for the period, photonic crystals were certainly not in their know-how. The glass found in Aquileia has taken on particular properties over time, buried under earth and mud. The challenge now is to understand how and replicate the process, without having to wait centuries.

Never seen before

The study that describes these characteristics, which, it seems, are unique among archaeological finds, earned the cover of the magazine Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Pnas). And it was conducted by the team led by Arianna Traviglia, coordinator of the Center for Cultural heritage technology (Ccht) of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Venice, in collaboration with Fiorenzo Omenetto and Giulia Guidetti of Tufts University in Boston. “We collected this fragment of glass in 2012, during an archaeological reconnaissance, it immediately caught the eye of a colleague of mine, Anna Bernardoni, because we had never seen anything like it – says Traviglia – we couldn’t understand the nature of this corrosion , the color turquoise. Glass usually has an iridescent patina.”

The Roman glass fragment found in Aquileia – Credits: CCHT-IIT, image courtesy of Aquileia National Archeological Museum/Italian Ministry of Culture

The shape of the fragment, from archaeological studies, suggests that it belonged to an inkwell, there are correspondences with well-preserved examples. The mystery was all in this coating and its capabilities, which turned out to be even more surprising after the chemical analyzes coordinated by Mauro Moglianetti: “It changes color based on the thickness of the patina – explains Giulia Franceschin, postdoc in Chemistry of the Conservation of Cultural Heritage at Ccht of Venice – even when wet it changes clearly from blue to green. It is one hundred percent reflective, like a mirror, and has particular optical properties: it is able to block specific wavelengths of light, while allowing others to pass through. Similar properties are used in technologies for the creation of filters, sensors and lasers.” In Boston, Omenetto and Guidetti analyzed the flakes with a new type of scanning electron microscope and observed the nanoscale structure.

Arianna Traviglia, coordinator of the Center for Cultural heritage technology (Ccht) of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Venice

Order from chaos

After the discovery, already exceptional in itself because it is not known, explains Traviglia, an artefact of ancient glass that has taken on these characteristics, now comes the difficult part. The glass emerged from the clods of plowed land, not from systematic excavation. No one has therefore documented, or sampled, the terrain that has surrounded it for centuries. And it has probably been brought to the surface several times with modern plows: “We want to understand how it is possible that in a piece literally immersed in mud for thousands of years, structures were formed that we obtain in clean rooms, ultra-clean laboratories” reflects Franceschin. So what happened, in these twenty centuries, to have changed it in this way.

“It is known how these patinas are formed – specifies Roberta Zanini, also a postdoc at the Ccht in technologies for cultural heritage – it is a process of dissolution of the glass: the components come out of the structure, an interface is formed in which these elements in contact with water they reach saturation and precipitate back onto the surface in the form of nanoparticles or nanocomposites. And they form these layered ordered structures. The wonderful thing that shocked us the most was the order and quantity of layers. There are thousands of them, arranged in a super-orderly manner, it is this order that makes the sample a photonic crystal compared to normal patinas formed on Roman glass.” A sort of purity. Order after chaos. Other similar formations, typical of ancient glass, are not thick enough or ordered enough to have photonic properties, the researchers specify.

From Egypt to Northern Italy

The ‘identity card’ of the raw glass with which the artefact was created places its origin in Egypt. It then arrived in the north of the peninsula via trade and was processed or re-processed there as secondary production. The vitreous artefact of which a fragment was found has many impurities, a lot of iron, which make it almost black. The land under which he remained buried, however, is that on the edge of the marshes which were later reclaimed: “Here we have clayey soil, very close to the lagoon, perhaps the material came into contact and combined with rising salt water” observes the Ccht coordinator.

The two postdocs at the Ccht in Venice, Roberta Zanini and Giulia Franceschin Now it’s a question of finding a way to replicate the secret work of 2000 years of transformations in the darkness of the subsoil, in the laboratory. With a process that is, however, much faster. And economical: “We are trying to understand what the best aging protocols could be – underlines Traviglia – we are making attempts, we have to test various and various types and above all we have to age by simulating the passage of two thousand years, which is not what is normally it does for example in industry, where much shorter time windows are simulated”.

Two thousand years in a few months

The researchers will use a sample that reproduces the composition of the find, made by a glass factory in Venice. Among the methods available to ‘age’ a material we move from an aging chamber, a small “oven” which simulates environmental conditions such as humidity, heat and atmospheric events, to ‘burial’: “The simplest way is to take glass and immerse it in the same type of soil – says Franceschin – and spray them with water”. Another path is the more ‘modern’ one, using nanotechnology: “Not clean rooms (which are now used to produce these materials) but more ‘coarse’ methods, modifying the surfaces with nanometric instruments” Zanini points out. Therefore, work the material chemically and mechanically, or with the laser.

And even if the Romans, ultimately, discovered nothing, from what for them was a simple block of rough glass, arrived from Egypt, they try to obtain something that means innovation, two thousand years later: “Starting from the analyzes of how a photonic crystal is formed, we will be able to provide information and data to other colleagues who deal with the creation of new materials – concludes Traviglia – for example for telecommunications where these crystals can find enormous use. Starting from something as incredible as archaeological glass.”