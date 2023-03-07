That journalism is still alive is good news. Contrary to all the swansongs, he is sometimes doing really well. But there are also side effects that the industry is reluctant to talk about.

In this issue of his (hereby recommended) newsletter “The Rebooting”, US media journalist Brian Morrissey describes how more and more media are declaring high earners, “insiders” and “decision-makers” to be their target group. This applies to established brands as well as to start-ups, Morrissey names US media such as Puck, Protocol and Air Mail (the paid newsletter of the legendary Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter). A logical development in times when the advertising-financed fixation on reach in non-tabloid media has reached its limits and polarization is taking place, especially when it comes to wealth. In a “cost-of-living-crisis” paid media become a luxury for many.

The fact that the success of digital subscription models actually excludes people with less money is something like the shadow cast by paywalls. Even if the point that good journalism has to be paid for is also correct.

Morrissey also points to the gaping gap between the income of readers and that of the young journalists tasked with providing them with stories. You also learn something about structures in US business and fashion journalism:

There’s irony to the fact that Forbes, home to no less than a dozen lists slobbering over the world’s richest people, has $50,000 starting salaries for some editorial roles. Fashion magazines long banked on stuffing its ranks with kids on trust funds.

Morrissey hopes for business models with broader target groups that are still profitable. Because journalism that focuses on high earners harms itself in the end: