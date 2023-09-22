And the artificial intelligence wrote Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony

When he died on March 26, 1827, Beethoven left sketches and notes for one Tenth Symphony remained unfinished. Until October 9, 2021, when it was performed live for the first time in Bonn, on the 250th anniversary of her birth, in a version completed thanks to artificial intelligence. Some extracts will be presented at the Italian Tech on 27 September: they will be performed by the Sermig Arsenale della Pace Youth Orchestra of Turin conducted by Mauro Tabasso. “When I read the score I was moved,” he says. “In structure and substance there is Beethoven’s style. He didn’t compose it, but if he had lived long enough, maybe he would have written music like this.”

The curse of Tithe

Haydn wrote 108 symphonies, Mozart composed 41, Beethoven 9. Since then, almost none of the great classical composers have written more: Schubert died while he was working on the tenth (he called it The last, the last one); and so do Dvorak and Vaughan Williams. Bruckner, in order not to challenge the curse, assigned the number zero to his tithe. After eight symphonies, Mahler called the ninth The Song of the Earth; she composed another and died leaving him one too Tithe unfinished. “The Ninth is a limit. Whoever wants to continue must push to the other side”, observed Schönberg in 1912, celebrating the Austrian composer. “It seems that in Tithe something may be transmitted to us that we do not yet have to know, for which we are not yet ready.”

From the Tithe There remain about forty Beethoven sketches and notes, none of which exceed 30 bars: in the 1980s the English musicologist Barry Cooper tried to reconstruct the missing parts, without great success. In 2019, Matthias Röder, director of the Karajan Institute in Salzburg, tried to lead a very varied team: the Austrian composer Walter Werzowa (author, among other things, of the Intel jingle); Mark Gotham, expert in computational musicology; Robert Levin, a Harvard scholar who had already worked on some of Mozart’s unfinished compositions. The technological manager was Ahmed Elgammal, director of the Art and Artificial Intelligence laboratory at Rutgers University (New Jersey): “To complete the work it was necessary to analyze all of Beethoven’s completed compositions, together with the notes of the Tenth Symphony, so as to create something that he could have written himself,” he explains. “It was a tremendous challenge. Most available AI was unable to compose a piece of music longer than a few seconds.”

In progress

In the end, two movements were born, the third and the fourth, lasting around 20 minutes: “With respect to the score, I integrated the missing parts for our ensemble, which includes different instruments compared to a traditional orchestra”, explains Tabasso. “For this I had the authorization of Röder and Werzowa, who defined the project as a “work in progress”, open to experimentation and change”. The Sermig Sound Laboratory, born 25 years ago, is in progress: “We want to create an open environment where everyone can dialogue through music. We have participants of different ages, from kindergarten children to the elderly; sometimes parents bring their children and then play with us, whether they are real musicians or simple enthusiasts”. Today the Laboratory Orchestra has around seventy members: “We are demanding, but also willing to accept imperfections, recognizing that they are not professionals. Every year we support our young talents in their conservatory entrance exams and accompany them if they want to further their path.” On the Ogr stage the Orchestra will be in an extended formation (“Two bassoons were missing, we called them from outside”), another sign of an inclusive vocation which over the years has also led to collaborations with great musicians, from Carlo Maria Giulini to Salvatore Accardo , from Evelino Pidò to Ramin Bahrami.

Present and future

“For me the Tenth Symphony in fact it does not exist, since we only have fragments of two movements and even on those there is a debate that has never ceased. But I have admiration for this work, which shows great competence, sensitivity and creativity, talents that Beethoven undoubtedly also possessed in his field,” observes Tabasso. But now who can stop someone from creating more symphonies, quartets or sonatas using an algorithm? In pop, there are more and more examples of songs written by artificial intelligence, and they are calling into question the concept of author and that of user, not to mention copyright. “There is concrete evidence that Beethoven was working on this Sinfoniabut inventing a new one from scratch would mean falsifying its history and that of music”, replies Tabasso.

Artistically one is worth more Tithe completed by artificial intelligence or a Requiem of Mozart completed by Salieri (in Forman’s film; in reality it was his pupil Franz Xaver Süssmayr who finished it)? “Both can have value if they respect the essence of music, which for me consists of seeking beauty and cultivating a love for beauty. And I think that artificial intelligence is today one of the greatest expressions of human beauty and creativity, if used for good.”

