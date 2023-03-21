Video interview with Andrea Ferrante, popularizer in the world of Future Studies and emerging technologies

Dissemination work, especially on cutting-edge topics such as emerging technologies and Future Studies, places us in a privileged position as ‘observers of change’, what we read from sources and what we tell and that of public opinion, made up of feedback of those who read and listen to us.

We interviewed just to grasp the most relevant considerations on these two sides of the same coin of dissemination work Andrew FerranteFinance professional, startupper, but above all disseminator in the world of Future Studies and emerging technologies with the Podcast: “The Future Of”.

In several years of dissemination activity, Andrea Ferrante has been able to detect how the centrality of some themes and the key to understanding others have changed. First of all, he tells us, the theme of sustainability takes on a transversal character and becomes a principle to be introduced ‘by default’ in business and innovation processes, as well as emerging as one of the factors most influencing the propensity to consume.

Even Artificial Intelligence has often been the subject of discussion, but, according to Andrea’s words, sometimes not at a level of depth useful for really understanding its opportunities and above all risks in the medium-long term. Other themes have accelerated, both in terms of narrative with frequent and relevant news, and in terms of public interest, including the world of research in the broadest sense and specifically that oriented to mitigating or reversing diseases leading to cognitive impairment.

A further focus in the dialogue with Andrea Ferrante we have addressed to those who, in his opinion, are the most relevant weak technological signals of 2022. In this sense it is interesting to note the increasingly tangible advances of some new ‘technological paradigms’ such as that of nuclear fusion in the energy sector or quantum computing in the IT world.

The interview closes with a critical discussion of our ability, as a civilization, to ask ourselves the right questions about possible futures, and to ask them in the right way.

Being able to ask the most pertinent questions in terms of opportunities and risks of the impacts of emerging technologies is the key to developing effective action and anticipation strategies. A frontier that remains, for now, in the “human domain”, despite the development of increasingly effective AI-based conversational agents, and on which we still need to work a lot.