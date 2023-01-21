Although compared to the super active installation rate of iOS, the problem of fragmentation of Android system updates has always been a situation that both developers and Google themselves may be a little bit troublesome. However, as Android 13 officially enters 2023, foreign media have found that the installation rate trend of Google smartphones seems to have some positive changes. Continue reading The first report card of Android 13 installation rate announced this year, reaching 5.2%; Android 12 / 12L rushed to nearly 19% report content.



Since August last year, the Android 13 system has been pushed to the biological child Pixel series, that is, Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL and above. Although it has the evolved design and style of Material You, it has a new look in the music player interface and other interfaces. Many new features have also been added, such as “App Notification Permissions”, so that the App must also ask the user to obtain permission to send notifications; the photo album has also added more tools and options for permission management. For the Quick Sharing function of Nearby Share, a quick function of conveniently copying and pasting content to other devices has also been added.

Overall, the interface has been optimized a lot, and the experience has also been improved. But seriously, does it seem like there’s really a killer app that people would really want to have, or even upgrade their smartphone to support Android 13 as if it’s okay?

But it should be Google’s more streamlined route to Android that pays off. In fact, in August last year, it can already be observed that there are quite a few Android mobile phone models in the non-Pixel camp, and they all announced early that they will be upgraded. Follow-ups such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Sony have released Android 13 system updates for many of their models as scheduled.

This may be the relationship. The foreign media 9to5Google chose to investigate the installation rate at the beginning of 2023 by taking advantage of the first wave of Android updates this year (after all, it took about a quarter), and the results were actually quite positive. !

According to the information collected by Android Studio to develop applications, the current number of devices running Android 13 has actually reached 5.2%. In terms of the installation rate of Android in the past, it is actually not bad! After all, last year’s Android 12 did not climb to 6.6% until May.

And although it seems that the biggest one is still in Android 11/Android R. However, the installation rate of Android 12L, which previously brought considerable “big” freshness, and the general version of the Android 12 series also reached 18.9%. Compared with the 13.5% in August last year, it is a significant growth.

Although the three-party mobile phone brand’s support for system updates is indeed of great help. But this is also due to Google’s recent specification for Android system customization. Although let the diversity of smartphones be slightly reduced. But now it seems that there is indeed a positive help in the performance of the new system installation rate.

