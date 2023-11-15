Android 14 and One UI 6.0 in a few days on Galaxy S22, Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 • Techzilla

Everything is ready for the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 too Galaxy A34 5Gwhich will be released on November 17while for the serie Galaxy S22 e Galaxy A54 5G il November 20th. Below are the main innovations introduced by the new interface, which offers greater customization, facilitates editing operations on Galaxy devices and introduces important security improvements.

What’s new in Android 14 and One UI 6.0

Renewed phone layout: new control panel, new widgets (new camera and album widgets, weather widget), renewed font, new emoji, ability to create new stickers directly integrated into the keyboard.

Camera: The overall layout of the Camera application has been simplified. The quick settings buttons on the preview screen have been redesigned to make them easier to understand. There’s now a button in the quick settings menu at the top of the screen in Photo and Pro modes that lets you quickly change the resolution of photos you take.

New photo editor:Improved layout, new Tools menu that makes it easier to find editing functions. The Straighten and Perspective options have been combined in the Transform menu.

New Samsung Studio: new video editor for creating multimedia content. The Studio function now allows you to create videos by combining those in the gallery, adding texts, music and stickers.

Improved security: new privacy dashboard to control the permission allowed for each app, new Auto Block feature that allows you to block installation of unknown apps, enable security controls and block commands via USB, the new security dashboard allows you to monitor each individual app.

Bixby text call: New feature of Bixby, which transfers an ongoing call to Bixby text call at any time.

The new Document and Text Scan functionallows you to scan a document more easily by eliminating unwanted parts.

Samsung Pass:More secure logins with passkeys to access supported applications and websites. Unlike passwords, the passkey is stored only on the device and cannot be disclosed in the event of a breach of website security. Passkeys also protect against phishing attacks because they only work on the website or application where they were registered.

