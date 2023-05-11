Android 14 Beta 1 is now available on the OnePlus 11 …

The global technology brand OnePlus today announces its latest flagship OnePlus 11 can now access Android 14 Beta 1. Thanks to the Developer Preview Program, enthusiasts will then be able to test a first build of Android 14 on their OnePlus 11.

Android 14 beta 1 on OnePlus 11. The word to Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlus

“At OnePlus, we are working closely with Google to provide our users with a fast, smooth and stable experience with OxygenOS, based on the Android operating system“, explains Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlus. “We are very happy to announce that, thanks to this collaboration with Google, we can offer enthusiasts the opportunity to test a first build of Android 14 on the OnePlus 11“.

Android 14, how it was designed

IThe operating system is designed to take the privacy and the safety of users, improve device performance and give more room for creativity and customization by users. Android 14 Beta 1 will be available on OnePlus 11, the new flagship flagship of OnePlus, presented last February.

OnePlus 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0, the 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition system, and a third-generation Hasselblad for Mobile camera system, to deliver an always-on experience best to users.

The Beta 1 on Android 14 is available on Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 e Pixel 7 Pro. Among the innovations introduced is a renewed graphical interface which marks a new step forward in Google’s development program for its operating system. Note that with Android 13 it is possible to choose the language of each app without having to change the general settings of the device.