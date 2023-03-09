After XDA-Developers excavated the latest version of Android 14 developer preview / Android 14 DP2, it was found that basically the latest wallpaper function “Emoji Lab” with infinite changes appeared in it – really pretty Obviously, it is ranked in a very prominent position in the function menu (second only to the function of setting photos as wallpapers). Continue reading Android 14 Emoji Lab’s creative emoji wallpaper feature was pre-empted (video) report.



▲ Source of this picture: XDA-Developers

With the official announcement of the date of Google I/O 2023, although looking horizontally and vertically, this wave should be the stage for Bard AI’s counterattack – it is said that there will be as many as 20 artificial intelligence products (this year is really a hundred AI products) let it go). However, I believe that the focus of more people’s expectations should still be on the update of the Android system!

And after XDA-Developers dug up the latest version of Android 14 developer preview / Android 14 DP2, it was found that basically the latest wallpaper function “Emoji Lab” with infinite changes appeared in it-quite obvious Yes, it is ranked in a very prominent position in the function menu (second only to the function of setting photos as wallpapers).

This feature can be enabled in Android 14 DP2 through the “com.google.android.feature.PIXEL_EXPERIENCE” Debug Flag switch (but requires “com.google.android.apps.emojiwallpaper”, so it seems to be Pixel-limited). After starting, you can directly use the wallpaper function of the Android system to play the “Emoji Lab” function that is a bit like a tribute to the iOS 16 emoji wallpaper.

The experience on Google is actually very similar to iOS in the previous paragraph. It is to first select the emoji you want to be arranged on the desktop. But because you can also choose to include multiple arrangements including “Mosaic”, “Lotus”, “Stacks”, “Sprinkle” and “Prism”. In terms of style, it is more advanced than iOS – random is actually quite cute!

In this way, “Emoji”, “Arrangement” and “Color” can be combined to form an unlimited style of wallpaper function, which can be found in the wallpaper settings of “Wallpaper & styles>Wallpaper>Emoji Lab”. Although the features that appear in the developer preview version may not be launched in the official version in the future. But I always feel that judging from the completion of this function, there should be a chance to stay, right?

I wonder if you have played the new Android 14 DP2? Do you have any more interesting new discoveries, and you can also share your experience with the computer king Ada!

