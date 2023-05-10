Android 14 presented at Google I/O 2023: The innovations at a glance

As part of today’s Google I/O, the company officially unveiled Android 14. We summarize what it entails in a compact way.

The announcement covered two major areas: the ecosystem around Android and the customization of the look of the operating system. In addition, the hardware news of the evening showed that the OS comes with various improvements for devices with larger displays.

On the subject of the ecosystem, Google first highlighted functions such as “Fast Pair” or “Nearby Share”. A counterpart to Apple’s “Where is?” app was then presented, which supports headphones and other accessories in addition to smartphones. The location of devices works via Android devices in the vicinity of an object and data is transmitted in encrypted form. It also announced that Tile and Chipolo would release physical trackers compatible with the network. With the solution from Google, you will also receive a notification if you are being followed by an unknown tracker.

By the way, Wear OS was also briefly discussed. The only announced update for the smartwatch operating system is that WhatsApp will be coming to Google watches later this year.

New customization options using artificial intelligence

AI was clearly the focus of the entire keynote. It is also finding its way into Android 14, for example in the personalization of the OS in combination with Material You. Much was borrowed from iOS 16. In Android 14, for example, you can also configure the clock on the lock screen as you wish. We already know the new emoji wallpaper from Apple, although it is more flexible in Android 14 and reacts to typing. Also new are 3D backgrounds that recognize and highlight the foreground in a shot and AI wallpapers. The three new wallpaper types will be unlocked throughout the year.

Google also gave the news app a new feature. This is called Magic Compose and gives a message a special twist based on a selected mood.

