According to the latest news, it can be learned from foreign technology media xda-developers reports that in the Android 14 system, Google intends to standardize the sharing window.

In the current installation system, we can see that Google has not standardized navigation keys, options, sharing objects, etc. The reason may be that they are all designed by developers themselves. In the case that the sharing page is not standardized, it is easy to cause unnecessary confusion.

Developer Mishaal Rahman found in Chrome Beta 113.0.5672.24 that Chrome will recognize that the Android 14 model enables the experimental Flag, and then the custom sharing window will automatically adjust to the regular sharing window.

It is roughly the same in function, but the copy, paste and “send to your device” layout is at the top of the sharing window. A link preview of what the user is sharing and two rows of frequently used apps and contacts are laid out above.

To explain here, the enabling steps are to install Android 14 Developer Preview 2 on the Pixel phone, the Chrome Beta browser needs to be the latest version, and then enable the chrome://flags/#share-sheet-migration-android experimental Flag.

