Home Technology Android 14 will have further stricter API restrictions, prohibiting the installation of old programs
Technology

Android 14 will have further stricter API restrictions, prohibiting the installation of old programs

by admin
Android 14 will have further stricter API restrictions, prohibiting the installation of old programs

According to news from foreign technology media, in order to prohibit devices from installing outdated applications, Google has set very strict API restrictions in Android 14.

In Google’s Android 14, there will be an upgraded Google Play Store. If a user installs an application that has not updated the API, they will encounter a situation where it cannot be installed. This change will also restrict users from installing certain APKs themselves, and will prevent the app store from installing these apps.

We also learned from reports that the new additions to Android 14 will initially target very old versions of Android apps. In the subsequent updates, the version was upgraded to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), and Google maintained the “gradual upgrade” mechanism. Allows Android app developers to block themselves.

The report mentioned that Android manufacturers plan to prevent the spread of malicious software applications on the operating system. The developers responsible for the change noted that some malware apps deliberately target older Android versions to bypass some protections that are only in place for newer apps.

See also  Starfield release date to be announced "soon" according to Bethesda

You may also like

Because more privacy means more freedom

Amazon Plans to Invest in Tomb Raider-Based TV...

Macs with M2 Pro / Max processors already...

Ferocious Viking warriors master the art of side-scrolling...

“Hogwarts Inheritance” confirmed that it will not include...

The e-sports team of “Special War Heroes” and...

Because more privacy means more freedom

Astronomers: Tracking special stars may find the edge...

The Steam page of “The Day Before” was...

Amazon plans to invest in ‘Tomb Raider’-based TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy