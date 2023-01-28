According to news from foreign technology media, in order to prohibit devices from installing outdated applications, Google has set very strict API restrictions in Android 14.

In Google’s Android 14, there will be an upgraded Google Play Store. If a user installs an application that has not updated the API, they will encounter a situation where it cannot be installed. This change will also restrict users from installing certain APKs themselves, and will prevent the app store from installing these apps.

We also learned from reports that the new additions to Android 14 will initially target very old versions of Android apps. In the subsequent updates, the version was upgraded to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), and Google maintained the “gradual upgrade” mechanism. Allows Android app developers to block themselves.

The report mentioned that Android manufacturers plan to prevent the spread of malicious software applications on the operating system. The developers responsible for the change noted that some malware apps deliberately target older Android versions to bypass some protections that are only in place for newer apps.