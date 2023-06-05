Android 14 will introduce a “battery health” display!Android devices can be used in the future – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile

iOS functions are often referred to as referring to Android, but recently it has been pointed out that Android 14 will introduce a “battery health” display function in iOS, so that Android phone users can better understand the battery status and decide whether to go to replace the battery. New features to look forward to.

Android 14 will introduce iOS’s “Battery Health” feature, allowing Android users to better understand the status of their batteries to decide whether they need to be replaced. This new feature introduces the BatterManager API in the Android 14 Beta version, allowing users to easily obtain information about charging times and charging status. Once Android 14 is officially launched, Android users will be able to check their battery health as easily as iPhone users. For people who use mobile phones, it is very important to know the battery health and replace the battery in time to ensure a good experience.



Recently, the former editor-in-chief of XDA-Developers pointed out that Google has added the BatterManager API function to the Android 14 Beta version, which can bring you information such as charging times and charging status, as long as you use the App with the BATTERY_STATS permission, you can use it; it means that as long as Android 14 After the official launch, Android phones can use this to understand the battery health, just like the iPhone.

I would like to remind everyone that generally speaking, when the battery health is less than 80%, it is time to replace the battery to ensure a good user experience.

