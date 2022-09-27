When Apple’s iPhone 14 series is launched, are there many features that make you feel familiar?Like editing your favorite button tactile feedback, the iPhone could not be turned on or off until the iOS 16 update, but it has existed in the Android camp for a long time, and Henley shared with you last week that it appeared in LG V10 On the secondary screen that looks like a dynamic island, etc., in addition. In fact, there are many functions that are first in the Android camp!Come check it out with the editor today

(Image Source: Amazon ）

One: Always on Display

This time, the AOD function of the display screen, which was used as a selling point by the iPhone 14 Pro, was actually a highlight of Samsung when it launched the Galaxy Note7 in 2016. Note7 can keep the time, date, notifications, etc. displayed on the screen without waking up the screen. You can view information and apply a theme.In addition to Samsung, Android brands such as Sony and Xiaomi also have a display screen function.

2. Car accident detection

This time, whether it is the iPhone 14 series or the new Apple Watch, Apple has focused on the “car crash detection” function, but in fact a few years ago, Google took the lead in introducing the car accident detection function on some Pixel phones, the same as the iPhone. , you can use the Pixel phone that supports car accident detection to set up emergency help. When an accident occurs, the Pixel phone will share your specific location and help you call for help.

3. eSIM

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s first smartphone to cancel the SIM card slot and use eSIM, which is a virtual SIM card, but in fact, Google supported the virtual SIM card function as early as 2017 when it launched the Pixel 2. After all, they wanted to To promote their own telecommunications network service Google Fi! However, cardless may be a future trend, because Samsung’s latest mobile phones, including the Galaxy S22 series and foldable phones, also support the eSIM card function. Samsung even has a software update to allow older models of mobile phones to use virtual SIM cards. Card, I don’t know if the Android camp will catch up with Apple’s abandonment of the SIM card slot? (Think of those 3.5mm headphone jacks XD)

4. Lock Screen Widget

One of the key features of iOS 16 is that the lock screen on the iPhone has become more personal, and now you can also add some widgets to the lock screen, but technically, the Android camp is the new addition to the smartphone. The granddaddy of lockscreen toolbars, let’s go back to the days when Google was using dessert names as operating system names!On the Android Jelly Bean and Android KitKat operating systems, you can set some gadgets to be placed on the lock screen, even if they have limited functionality, but Google has since removed this feature entirely (sad

summary

Seeing the above, do you think that the major brands are actually very powerful? However, after all, the information is very old. If the editor has any inaccuracies, please give me more advice, or if there is something I haven’t checked, but you want to share with me those “Android has long been there, but iPhone only has it now” function, welcome to leave a message!I saw it before LG’s regrettable “Rollable” When the news was unpacked, the editor felt that the mobile phone market can be very diverse and creative, especially with the rapid development of technology, the technology products that everyone uses every day should have more personality, so the editor has an old saying: Someone needs to restart ” Explorer Project”? (shouting