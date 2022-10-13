Although it feels similar to the previous password auto-fill function, it really stores the login authentication information on the Google Cloud. However, since the passkey standard is a technology jointly promoted by Apple, Microsoft and Google, it is naturally not as simple as it looks on the surface – in fact, we have talked about the Apple passkeys in iCloud Keychain technology test article reported by our Computer Wang Ada team before.

Recently, Google has also officially launched a plan to introduce this technology, and it is expected to see stable channels push this support by the end of this year. It feels like a better codeless body should not be far away from us! Read on for our report on standard support for passkey as Android and Chrome begin importing a passwordless experience.



▲ Image source: Google

Android and Chrome start importing passkey standard for passwordless experience

It has basically been determined that it will be accepted by major mobile and desktop systems, and the passkey standard for a better password-free experience can be achieved through the device’s biometric authentication mechanism. In addition to Apple’s launch of relevant tests last year, Google also recently confirmed that it is ready to start passkey standard support in Android and Chrome. It allows developers to prepare for the passkey standard for their own web services or App applications through the beta version of Google Play Services and Chrome Canary.

As each system is in full swing to prepare passkey for a new password-free experience, I believe that this function will be used more deeply in both mobile and desktop systems soon. With passkey support, the previous passwordless experience can be made more secure and easy to use.

Not only can you enjoy the convenience of using cloud-synced passwords across devices through Google Password Manager, but also solve current password authentication (including hardware security keys) through private/public key pairs generated from the device various pain points. The point is, even if you accidentally lose your device, you can help regain access to the passkey with the device password information that only you know.

After the passkey experience is imported, basically it should be very similar to the original password auto-fill function. After selecting an account, you will need to use fingerprints, face recognition or device password to verify the access status of the device to log in; the webpage on the computer device can scan the QR code to verify the device and allow the password. Information access. Sign-in support for neighboring devices may also be provided.

With the initial introduction of the passkey standard, Google will also bring API support for Android application development. Will allow passkey functionality deeper into the application. Really can look forward to the advent of a password-free experience that is easier to use across devices.

