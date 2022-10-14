Google announced on Wednesday (10/12) that developers can test the Passkey function on Google Play Services beta and Chrome Canary from now on, and the official version of related products will be released this year. The passkey replaces the traditional password as the login credential for mobile programs and websites, announcing that the era of no password is coming.

Different from a password, which consists of a series of numbers, letters or symbols, and usually needs to be remembered by the user or password management program, the pass key is an invisible encrypted entity consisting of a set of key pairs. One of the public keys can be used to register websites or mobile programs, and the other private key is stored on the user’s device. Using the pass key as the login certificate does not require the need to remember passwords, and is more difficult to be cracked or hacked by hackers. In addition, because the passkey is based on relevant industry standards, it can work across platforms.

Google explained that the passkey on the user’s mobile phone and computer can be backed up and synchronized through the cloud to prevent the user from being locked after the device is lost; the user can also use the passkey stored on the mobile phone to log in to nearby devices program or website.

Google’s announcement this week means that users can create and use passkeys on Android devices and sync them with Google Password Manager; developers can use the WebAuthn API to build support for passkeys on websites. This year, Google will also release APIs for native Android programs.

For users, it only takes two steps to create a pass key, one is to confirm the account information of the pass key, and the other is to display their fingerprints, face or screen lock. The login account, and then enter your fingerprint, face or screen lock.

Users can also use the mobile phone that stores the passkey as a physical key, and use it to log in to a website on a nearby device. For example, an Android user can use the mobile phone to log in to a nearby Mac device, a Safari browser that supports passkeys. Websites, similarly, after Chrome supports passkeys, the passcodes stored on iOS devices can also be used to log in to websites visited on Windows computers with the Chrome browser.

Image source/Google

Apple has deployed the pass key mechanism in the latest macOS, iOS or iPadOS in June this year, followed by support for pass keys on Safari 16 released in September, and Microsoft has also comprehensively promoted passwordless login. With the push of , the agent should be just around the corner when you don’t have to remember many passwords.