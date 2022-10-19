At RazerCon 2022, Razer disclosed the relevant specifications and information of the first handheld game console “Razer Edge”, determined to use Android 12 as the system, and use the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, priced from $399.99.

At present, the familiar handheld game console is probably the Nintendo Switch, but more and more companies are investing in the development of handheld game console products, such as Steam’s “Steam Deck”, and Razer, known for its e-sports peripherals, The latest handheld game console “Razer Edge” was officially unveiled at RazerCon 2022, and a nearly one-minute introduction video was released.

“Razer Edge” consists of the main unit and the game controller “Razer Kishi V2 Pro”. “Razer Edge” is based on Android 12, the hardware specification is Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, resolution 2400 x 1080, 6.8-inch AMOLED supporting 144Hz frame refresh rate, 8GB LPDDR5 memory, MicroSD memory card up to 2TB The built-in 128GB storage space, 5,000mAh battery, and the overall weight including the handle is about 401 grams.

The “Razer Edge” will also be divided into three versions: Wi-Fi version, FOUNDERS EDITION and 5G versions according to the version of the Internet connection function and the presence or absence of Razer Hammerhead True Wireless true wireless headphones.

Game support is through the built-in Xbox Cloud Gaming, Epic Games, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and support for remote game services such as Moonlight, Steam Link, Parsec, etc. to play PC games and games that are listed on the Google Play Store.

The video has what looks like a game, but not sure how much of the hardware performance is reflected.

The “Razer Edge” also emphasizes the hardware and software design for games such as the 3GHz Kryo CPU with Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 to actively cool the gaming chipset, and the Razer HyperSense vibration touch to enhance the gaming experience.

“Razer Edge” is currently only available in the United States, with a Wi-Fi version for $399.99 (about NT$12,792), a FOUNDERS EDITION for $499.99 (about NT$15,990), and a 5G version coming soon.

As more and more games support remote play and develop towards streaming platforms, portable game consoles that can be connected to the Internet have also been launched one after another. Razer is known for developing e-sports hardware, so it will launch a handheld game console in particular.” Razer Edge” doesn’t seem to be too surprising, but many people also think that “Razer Edge” is more like an Android tablet with a Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. How it will work may have to wait until someone unpacks it.

