When Apple unveiled, during last week’s keynote, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Maxha created some amazement with both the new notch which turned into two small holes for FaceID and the FaceTime front camera, either with the new Dynamic Island of iOS 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro is not the first model to have replaced the notch on the screen with one or more holes, but it is absolutely the first to have brought this idea forward with a notification system no software engineer who worked on Android had thought of. At least so far.

The new functionality is actually so simple and intuitive that anyone, now that they have seen it, can reinterpret it on your devices. Which is exactly what would have happened in China.

It circulates on Twitter a very short video (visible below) in which a clone of the Dynamic Island for Xiaomi is shown: the theme, that is the interface changes for now only available in the Chinese phone store, has been created using Mi Theme Developerthe software for creating Themes, customized versions of the Android interface of Xiaomi phones.

The guide iOS 16, the 6 most interesting features of the iPhone operating system by Antonio Dini 12 September 2022



The theme that clones the Dynamic Island it can only be used with the MiUi, the interface customized by Xiaomi, which uses Android as a base level but has detached from it due to the ban on exports to the Chinese company of American technologies wanted by Donald Trump. Apart from some graphic differences, one of the novelties of the MiUi is that it allows numerous interface customizationsprecisely called Themes and downloadable through the Mi Themes Store.