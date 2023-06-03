Home » Android Introduces Kids’ Reading, New Gadgets, and Spotify Wear OS Features – Saydigi-Tech
Technology

by admin
Android Gets Kids’ Reading, New Gadgets, and Spotify Wear OS Features


Google announced earlier that it will bring new features and updates to its devices, including a reading function that can practice pronunciation in Google Play Books, adding 3 new widgets to Android devices, and bringing Spotify for Wear OS version !


Learn English with your children
Google will launch children’s e-books marked with the “Practice” badge in Google Play Books. When you open a children’s e-book that supports the “Practice” function, you can not only hear the picture book read aloud, but also click on the words you want to practice. .

Add new widgets
Google has added Google TV, Google Finance and Google News 3 new Widgets for Android devices, users will be able to click on the latest news of interest on the desktop more quickly.

Listen to your favorite songs on your watch
The Spotify for WearOS version will also support the use of Google Pixel Watch. Users can press the play button directly on the surface to listen to their favorite content such as music and podcasts.

