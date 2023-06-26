Android is easier to use than iOS, here’s why

A new study conducted by Tom of Green Smartphones focused on the usability of the two main mobile operating systems, iOS and Android. Research has found that Android is 58% easier to use compared to its Apple counterpart.

The method used for the analysis consists in the solving the most common problems encountered by users: ranging from setting up email accounts to transferring files and customizing settings. Participants were asked to complete these tasks on their Android and iOS devices.

Google searches in the US for each business listed in the last 12 months were also examined.

Il sample used for the study is approximately 584,000 queriesof which 226,000 Android and 358,000 iOS.

The questions considered were the following:

How to take a screenshot How to make a screen recording How to block a number How to reset to factory settings How to record a phone call How to block the voicemail setting How to share your location How to scan a QR code How to delete an app How to send photos to a computer How to perform a device update How to perform a device backup

In the end, it turned out that Android is easier to use than iOS.

Among the main reasons is the more intuitive than Android: for example, the green robot notification system is mentioned, which groups them by application. In contrast, iOS notifications aren’t grouped by app, and according to Green Smartphones, they’re harder to see.

Still focusing on intuitiveness, another feature that makes Android more intuitive than iOS is represented by the back button that makes it easier to navigate between apps and screens.

Even at the level of customization, Android wins iOS. In fact, the green robot allows you to customize your devices in a different way compared to iOS: for example, you can change the layout of the home screen, but also add widgets and change the default apps. For iOS, limitations in terms of customization options are mentioned.

Of course there is no shortage of users who find iOS easier than Android. Among the reasons why this thesis is carried forward are the fewer pre-installed apps, the user-friendly interface, better integration between hardware and software, but also the timeliness of updates, the absence of bloatware and the ecosystem that guarantees greater integration between Apple devices.

Greensmartphones points out that there are about 226,000 monthly searches from Android users, from basic to intermediate level, and 358,000 from iOS in the same level of difficulty. The difference is 58.41%, which is why Android is considered much more user-friendly than iOS.

