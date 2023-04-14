Generally speaking, we will uninstall some infrequently used applications to free up the storage space of the mobile phone. When you uninstall, it means that your previous usage data will disappear at the same time, but if one day you suddenly want to use it again, then the previous usage data may Can’t reply. Google has launched a new feature for the Android system that can keep the App and help users save mobile phone storage space. Its name is auto-archive (automatic filing).

The principle of this function is that it will automatically delete some of the content of the app that is not commonly used on your phone from the phone while retaining the icon and your personal data. If you need to use the deleted app, just click the icon to download it (provided that the app is not removed from the Google Play Store). In this way, the storage space of an App can be reduced by nearly 60%. However, it must be noted that this function will not be activated automatically, but must be activated independently. After it is turned on, when you want to download a new app due to insufficient storage space on your phone, a window will pop up asking you if you want to enable automatic archiving. When you tap OK, it starts wiping parts of your infrequently used apps off your phone, leaving only icons and your personal data.

As far as I know, only infrequently used apps are archived. For developers, they must use the App Bundle format to enable their applications to support automatic archiving. Apps that support this feature can effectively prevent users from uninstalling them, Google said.