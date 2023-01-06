Seeing that Apple has really launched the SOS function for emergency rescue via satellite on the latest iPhone 14, Qualcomm does not intend to let Android users who are often in areas without mobile reception take risks for too long. The relevant solution Snapdragon Satellite communication function has been launched at CES 2023-and the back-end is also processing emergency messages with Garmin, an expert in this area (I always feel very at ease!).

Compared with the Apple satellite SOS emergency service that can only send emergency alarms or report the location with the Find My function. This set of solutions provided by Qualcomm can also be used to transmit general satellite text messages (should also require additional fees). And since the current basic hardware requirement is a Qualcomm SoC equipped with X70 modem hardware, it must not be too far away from us, right? Continue reading Android phones will be able to report content via Snapdragon Satellite.



▲Image source: Apple

Android phones will be able to communicate via Snapdragon Satellite

That is to say, seeing that the X70 modem is marked as the minimum hardware requirement for Snapdragon Satellite communication, it seems that many mobile phones should be supported! But since Qualcomm has mentioned that this is for “next-generation premium Android smartphones (next-generation premium Android smartphones)”. Therefore, even if it is expected that the next Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 flagship phone(s) will be launched, almost all of them will feature the satellite communication and SOS alarm functions of Qualcomm and Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM).

However, according to foreign media reports, Qualcomm said that at least in the first half of this year, because its built-in X70 modem is not equipped with the necessary hardware to support this function, it cannot support satellite communication – eh, so there will be Is it a code name like “X70 5G Snapdragon Satellite Ready”? Always feel a little confused.

But at least the second half of 2023 should see Android devices with this feature launched.

Since this function is the same as that of the iPhone 14, it does not need to rely on special satellite devices in the past, and satellite transmission can be performed only through ordinary mobile phones. Naturally, in order to “align” the satellite signal, it is also necessary to provide a special interface to help the user find the direction of the received signal – and in a relatively clear outdoor.

There are also relevant restrictions for each message, including 140 bytes, which is about 160 letters – only text is supported, and pictures or even videos cannot be sent. Judging from the current Demo display of foreign media Engadget, it seems that there is also a restriction that messages can only be sent to contacts in the white list to avoid the problem of spam occupying the satellite network. Will the general message be opened?

But if you think about it for a while, maybe this is a grading measure where emergency messages and general messages have different priorities. And I believe that when different brands are launched in the future, there will be different operation methods.

