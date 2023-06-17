Android TV 14 is coming this fall!Will add forced output Dolby Vision display function!?｜TV Information – Post76Play

Although there are many devices using the Android platform, the interaction between different devices has always been a problem. The beta version of Android TV 14 was released earlier, and the testers have discovered many new features that improve the user experience. The biggest feature is the I believe it can display the incoming call notification of the mobile phone, but how can I directly use the TV to answer the call. In addition, the new version is more user-friendly in the menu display. You can customize the font size, theme color, and a customizable “Magic Button” will be added to the new TV remote control in the future. Users can set this button by themselves functions, such as opening the specified App. In terms of audio and video functions, Android TV 14 will add a new HDR setting, which can force any image to be converted into a specified HDR screen output, including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and even SDR images can be forcibly converted. The function of pairing Bluetooth headsets does not need to slowly enter the menu settings.