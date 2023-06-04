Android users switch to iPhone: 4 reasons revealed by market research institute- 香港unwire.hk

US market research firm CIRP published a report earlier, indicating that 15% of new iPhone users in the US market are Android phone users themselves, and the proportion of Android users switching to iPhone hit a new high in the past five years. About two weeks after the report was published, CIRP analyzed the data provided by the respondents to reveal the top four reasons why they switched to the iPhone.

According to CIRP, 53% of the main reasons for Android users to switch to iPhones are that the previous Android phone was too old, needed repairs, or had deficiencies that affected the user experience, including signal reception, battery life or other hardware features. Followed by 26% are attracted by the new features of the iPhone, including shooting capabilities, more accessories options, more intuitive user interface, etc.

About 15% of Android mobile phone users who switched jobs found that the cost of getting an iPhone was cheaper than they originally thought or not far from Android. In fact, in recent years, the price of some Android flagship phones has surpassed that of iPhones of the same level. The last reason is the influence of relatives and friends. Android users hope to be able to use iMessage and FaceTime and other unique iPhone functions, but the proportion only accounts for 6%, which is far lower than the influence of iMessage “blue bubble” estimated by the outside world.

Source: phonearena

latest videos