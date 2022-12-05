Home Technology Android ushers in a feature update! Google Photos adds “Art Collage”, and you can finally add YouTube to your desktop gadgets
But some functions are currently only available to the biological child Pixel, others may have to wait

December is the month of holidays, so Google also brings updates to Android phones, including the new “Art Collage” feature in Google Photos, YouTube desktop gadgets, and a new holiday mixed version of Emoji on Gboard. Let’s take a brief look at how to operate these new functions

Create Art Collages

Go to Google Photos, select multiple photos, and click “Add to” in the lower function bar >> Then select “Art Collage”

Android ushers in a feature update! Google Photos adds

Then you will see a variety of templates that can be applied, with many styles. It should be noted that some versions are limited and only available to users who have subscribed to Google One or Pixel users.

Android ushers in a feature update! Google Photos adds

Join YouTube in Widget

YouTube can now also be added directly to Android Widgets! The steps to add an App to a Widget should be familiar to Otter friends: tap the screen and click “Widget”, and then select the App you want to add. After adding YouTube to the desktop gadget, you can quickly search for the video you want to watch, or directly and quickly open the YouTube homepage to watch videos or Shorts.But it should only be applicable to Pixel users for now, and Android users of other brands may have to wait

Android ushers in a feature update! Google Photos adds

Gboard Changeable Emoji for you to play

Finally, Gboard is now also in response to the festival, which allows you to combine two Emoji to convey your mood. For example, you can add a gray fox and a snowman Emoji together, and finally it will become a little gray raccoon wearing a hat (pictured), Pretty cute XD People who usually use Gboard can try it

Android ushers in a feature update! Google Photos adds

In addition, Google has also launched a new reading mode this time. You can turn on the “Reading Mode” in “Settings” >> “Accessibility Settings”, and provide a more moderate speed for some longer articles audio read-aloud mode for . You can also manually adjust the background color, font size, spacing and other settings of the website. Three Android updates to share with you, I can’t wait to add YouTube to the Widget!

(news source:Google

