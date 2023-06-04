Home » Android widgets added! Google releases 7 new feature phones and watches
by admin
(Picture/Flip Google Official Blog)

Google today announced 7 new features of Android and WearOS on its official blog, not only adding 3 new desktop gadgets, but also providing a new Spotify watch face for smart watches.

Want to practice oral English, or help children speak? In the future, Google Play Books will add e-books with the “Practice” badge, which will pronounce words and sentences like audiobooks, and users can practice synchronously in real time and get feedback from the system.

Google brings 3 desktop gadgets to Android phones and tablets, namely real-time stock prices supported by Google Finance, daily selection of Google News, and Google TV that recommends videos based on user preferences.

Google has added two functions to the WearOS smart watch. First, it integrates Spotify’s DJ recommendation. There will be a new exclusive watch face, and Google Keep will add a new tile, allowing you to use the watch to take notes and check the shopping list in real time.

Google also announced that it will add a new combination of underwater creature-themed emojis to Gboard, such as a smiley face and a shark that can be combined into a laughing shark.

For US users, Google Wallet on WearOS supports transportation cards in Washington, San Francisco and other regions. In addition, the Google account can check the user’s mailbox information, personal information, whether it has flowed into the dark web, and give suggestions to improve account security. This function will be expanded to more than 20 additional countries in the future.

