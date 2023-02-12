When it comes to using Bluetooth accessories in one way or another, whether it’s a wireless mouse for use or headphones for listening to music on your smartphone, there are certain limitations, especially in certain areas of technology.

Google is developing a new Bluetooth distance measurement API that will allow users to know how far their Bluetooth accessories are from their smartphones. Esper’s Mishaal Rahman discovered the new Bluetooth distance measurement API, and Google has added its code to AOSP.

Although the accuracy of distance measurement is not precise, the new Bluetooth distance measurement API will be able to tell the user’s approximate location, that is, whether the distance between the user’s smartphone and the Bluetooth accessory is more or less than 1 meter. Notably, the new API will use Bluetooth RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) to measure the distance between the phone and the connected device.

However, this is different from the way Apple’s AirTag tracker works, which will point the user in the correct direction of the missing Bluetooth accessory, and will also notify if it is approaching. As far as Google’s Bluetooth distance measurement feature is concerned, expect to wait until Android 14 to see early signs of it or its full debut.

If you want a function similar to AirTag, for example, Samsung launched the Bluetooth smart anti-lost device “SmartTag” in early 2021. The built-in speaker can play sound and can also reverse locate the smartphone. If you can’t find where the phone is at home, double-click After 2 clicks on the SmartTag, the phone will beep to help users find it by following the sound.