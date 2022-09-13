In addition to the new system version every year, Google will also launch new functions for the Android system every now and then. Recently, Google announced that it will bring a wave of updates. Nearby Share will be more convenient to use, and online work and meetings through Google will also be There will be new experiences.

Nearby Share has previously added the function that files can be sent to multiple devices at the same time, and this wave of updates will officially bring the previously announced function of sending files to personal devices without confirmation, as long as your mobile phone, tablet or Chromebook is logged in. Under the same Google account, there is no need to press confirm to transfer files to each other next, and sharing files under your own device is more seamless.

Google will also redesign the Google Workspace series of programs for the big screen. Google Drive’s desktop gadgets have added buttons that can go directly to documents, slideshows and spreadsheets, and Google Keep will increase the size of the gadgets with larger fonts Displays make it easier to take notes, use to-do lists, and more.

The input method Gboard has added the “Emojify” function. After entering the text to play, click the Emojify button, and Gboard will automatically insert emojis between the text for you, but this function is limited to English input. In addition, the previously launched Emoji Kitchen emoji combination feature, and more fall-themed blending options will be added.

The video call function of Google Meet will add a pinning function. In the case of multi-person video, a specific contact can be pinned, and the pinned video will be enlarged and pinned to the top, making it easier for users to focus on specific participation In addition to watching YouTube videos synchronously, you can also play games such as UNO!

In terms of accessibility, Google has brought the sound notification function. After turning it on, you can use your mobile phone to detect sounds in the daily environment, such as smoke alarms, electric bells, and even baby crying, and you can manually add sounds that need to be detected. Sending reminders through mobile phones or wearable devices makes it easier for hearing-impaired users to perceive the surrounding environment.

Google TV has also added the “Oral Video Subtitles (AD)” search function. Through the voice assistant, you can search for videos with AD subtitles. Users with visual impairments will be able to find friendly video content more easily.

WearOS will also be updated. The new Keep information box can quickly create notes or to-do items on the watch, and can be synchronized with devices such as watches and tablets. In addition, Bitmoji watch faces will also be added, which can be created on Snapchat or Bitmoji’s website and app , will become your personalized dial pattern.