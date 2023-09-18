Anemia diagnostic device wins NTT Data Foundation eAwards

Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 100 start-ups applied, but only six were the finalists of the ninth Italian edition of the eAwards, the competition promoted by NTT Data Foundation aimed at start-ups and small businesses which rewards the best project based on high-impact technologies in three areas : new business models in the digital economy, biotechnology and health and industrial technologies.

The winner of the prize awarded by the jury, in which Sole24Ore also participated, was FidelioMed, a med-tech start-up that has developed a diagnostic device, integrated into a digital ecosystem, to manage anemia and iron deficiency in a simple and fast way , with the advantage of an immediate diagnosis. A technology to support local medicine, to integrate diagnosis and monitoring paths.

«One in 4 people suffer from anemia, but less than 30% receive a timely diagnosis. A widespread problem, especially among women, children, elderly people and people with chronic diseases, but often underestimated. FidelioMed can be an answer, combining real-time tests and specific digital assistance that guarantees profitability for healthcare services”, declared Simona Roggero, doctor, co-founder and CEO of the startup, which received the prize of 20,000 euros and who will fly to Madrid in October to participate in the international final of the eAwards with the other 15 winners of the national competitions. Up for grabs for the global winner are 100,000 euros and an acceleration program to develop their project.

«I am very happy with FidelioMed’s victory, the project they presented is solid and can have a concrete impact on society», commented Nicola Grillo, Italian representative of the NTT Data Foundation. FidelioMed, already “National Innovation Award 2021”, was chosen by the jury not only for its impact on healthcare, but also for its profitability already at an advanced stage, thanks to a solid portfolio of patents and financing at a global level and with devices already in production. The product will be the first multimarker test for iron deficiency available outside of analysis laboratories and will be implemented by a digital monitoring and assistance service built specifically for end users and a distribution chain that looks favorably on pharmacies in the Italian territory and Not.

The other finalists of the contest

The jury and NTT Foundation also expressed favorably for the other five startups: “I am truly proud of the quality of the finalist projects of this edition of the eAwards. This year the competition was tough – commented Nicola Grillo again. All valid projects, which can make a difference in their respective areas of expertise. Starting with Train, a spinoff of Humanitas Research Hospital, specialized in generative AI in the healthcare sector. The team has developed an algorithm which, through the management of complex data, the processing of synthetic data and the development of Digital Twin, is able to facilitate and speed up medical diagnoses and treatments for tumors and leukemia, as well as improving results and timing in clinical trials of pharmaceutical companies. Bufaga, on the other hand, has created a device that can be mounted on the roof of any means of transport and capable of removing air pollution while driving thanks to an air filtering and purification system. The device – which is in the prototype phase – can be installed on the roof of any vehicle and integrates an IoT sensor system capable of collecting data on the air quality of our cities. A device that can concretely help resolve the scourge of air pollution and that can compensate for the production of CO2 from polluting vehicles, from public transport to car sharing vehicles and company fleets. Also excellent is the idea of ​​Urban Farmer, the startup that created cererly.it, the first portal in Europe useful for connecting landowners with agricultural and renewable energy companies. The objective is to optimize the use of surfaces with sustainable projects, activating virtuous environmental policies, saving land that has remained uncultivated from neglect. A meeting point between supply and demand: it brings together those who have land available and those looking for one, be they citizens, businesses or public bodies. The owner of the land can enter the data relating to his plot into the platform for free (size, intended use, connection to the water network, etc.) and the Cererly algorithm crosses this information with the cadastral data already recorded, processes it and returns it a feasibility report for sustainable projects on that land with the advantage of streamlining the bureaucratic process. Instead, MUGO, the service for retailers and supermarkets that estimates and gives visibility to the climate impact of each consumer product through receipts, apps, e-commerce and shelves, aims to redesign the purchasing experience in a sustainable way. The intent is to allow the consumer to make informed choices and the brand to exploit a new purchasing lever and create new promotional logics based on sustainability. Finally, OmniEnergy is a start-up that has developed Artificial Intelligence models that aim to make the renewable energy market is more efficient, profitable and ecological. Its product, Orchestra, estimates the quantity of energy produced by wind and photovoltaic systems, to improve their profitability in the intraday market, thanks to accurate forecasts of the actual energy production of renewable energy systems, thus reducing the imbalance costs caused by a incorrect programming of inputs and withdrawals. An idea that won over Sorgenia, which joined the OmniEnergy Partner program within the PON project, with the aim of being able to create a case study.