Home Technology Angry Birds has been removed from the shelves and renamed again in the App Store- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Mobile Game Guide
Technology

Angry Birds has been removed from the shelves and renamed again in the App Store- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Mobile Game Guide

by admin
Angry Birds has been removed from the shelves and renamed again in the App Store- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Mobile Game Guide

Angry Birds can be described as one of the most classic games in smartphone games, basically anyone with a smartphone must have played it. However, Rovio, the developer of the Angry Birds game, issued a statement on Twitter, announcing that the original version of Angry Birds─Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be removed from Google Play from February 23, and has been renamed Red’s First Flight, and then put on the App Store.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Rovio stated that since the original version of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds has affected the downloads of other Angry Birds games of the brand, including Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Journey, it has been decided to release the original version in the It was removed from Google Play, and will later be renamed Red’s First Flight before being available on the App Store. Friends who have already downloaded the Yuanzu version will not be affected unless they delete the game themselves. At the same time, Rovio also thanks the fans for their continuous support to the game, and hopes that players can continue to play other Angry Birds games happily.

[Related reports]SONY adds AI drivers to the GT7 series for a limited period of time to compete with players

[Related reports]FIFA 23 will update the World Cup mode first

[Related reports]Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X / S price increase in Japan will take effect on February 17

Source: 9To5Mac

See also  [Focus on watch altar]PANERAI Luminor Due Luna｜The beauty of pure moon phases

You may also like

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a major update for...

Smartphones and us: because they are indispensable but...

Check out the four-player co-op mode of “Suicide...

Razer February Promotion- Various Gaming Peripherals on Sale-...

When playing as a monster hunter, the Blade...

Being fired from GPT Chat

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Ancient Galaxies That...

Electra Vehicles: investment round of 21 million dollars

Everything Revealed in Yesterday’s State of Play –...

Hacker attack on Italy after Meloni’s visit to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy