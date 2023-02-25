Angry Birds can be described as one of the most classic games in smartphone games, basically anyone with a smartphone must have played it. However, Rovio, the developer of the Angry Birds game, issued a statement on Twitter, announcing that the original version of Angry Birds─Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be removed from Google Play from February 23, and has been renamed Red’s First Flight, and then put on the App Store.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Rovio stated that since the original version of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds has affected the downloads of other Angry Birds games of the brand, including Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Journey, it has been decided to release the original version in the It was removed from Google Play, and will later be renamed Red’s First Flight before being available on the App Store. Friends who have already downloaded the Yuanzu version will not be affected unless they delete the game themselves. At the same time, Rovio also thanks the fans for their continuous support to the game, and hopes that players can continue to play other Angry Birds games happily.

[Related reports]SONY adds AI drivers to the GT7 series for a limited period of time to compete with players

[Related reports]FIFA 23 will update the World Cup mode first

[Related reports]Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X / S price increase in Japan will take effect on February 17

Source: 9To5Mac