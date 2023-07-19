Anie in 2022: production +2.3%, exports +16.9%

+2.3 per cent of industrial production volumes compared to 2021. More than doubled manufacturing, stuck at an average of 1 percent. L’export of electrotechnical and electronic technologies, with a +16.9 percent, exceeds 26 billion euros. All for one total turnover of 92.6 billion. These are the numbers presented by the president Philip Girardi to the associates, during theGeneral Assembly of the Anie, the electrotechnical and electronic industry, Federation that adheres to Confindustria. Results largely attributable to the digital and ecological transition.

“In a scenario populated by “black swans”: pandemic, war in Ukraine, tensions on the energy markets, double-digit inflation, interest rate hikes, Italian industry has shown a comforting ability to react”, he said Girardi.

The news for 2023 is less good: the preliminary results for the first four months of the year signal uncertainty and a slowdown in growth, with a modest expansion in industrial production volumes (+1 per cent), compared to the same quarter of 2022. This result combines with a clearly slowing average (-2 per cent) for manufacturing, which has among its most dynamic sectors, in the 2023-2027 forecast horizon, the electrotechnical and electronic supply chains, again thanks to the ecological and digital transition.

