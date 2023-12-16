[Animal Chronicles Revealed]Clams hold the key to “longevity”: new biological discoveries lead anti-aging research | Tomorrow’s Science

Headline: Study Reveals the Secret to Longevity Found in Clams

As humans continue to live longer, researchers have turned to studying the lifespan of various species, including bivalve molluscs, in search of answers. A new study from the University of Bologna has found that these unassuming molluscs harbor special genes that help repair DNA damage and control cell death, ultimately contributing to their extraordinary longevity.

Lead researcher Mariangela Iannello and her team studied the genomes of four species of bivalve molluscs, including the Arctic clam, which holds the record for the longest-lived non-domestic animal at 507 years. Their research also looked into 29 species with less remarkable longevity to make comparisons and better understand the genetic factors contributing to aging and lifespan extension.

The study has identified genes in long-lived bivalves that are associated with DNA repair, response to stress, and control of cell death, all of which are key traits linked to longevity. The discovery opens up the possibility of using genome-wide data to explore previously unconsidered species in the study of aging, providing profound implications for our understanding of human biology and the aging process.

While the study’s findings may raise hopes for potential anti-aging treatments derived from clams, the researchers caution that aging is a complex process influenced by many factors. More research is needed to fully understand and exploit these findings.

The paper detailing the study has been published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution