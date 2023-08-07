Animal Crossing will be released as Lego sets

After Super Mario, the next big Nintendo IP will probably come onto the market as a terminal block. What can fans of the laid-back island adventure look forward to?

Image: Nintendo

LEGO sets based on hit video game franchises are booming. In addition to greats like Super Mario, Horizon or Minecraft, the next gaming bang could soon be coming up. According to current rumors, the blockbuster series Animal Crossing join the pebble club. Some set numbers are currently known, which Lego is expected to appear in March 2024. These are the following sets:

77046

77047

77048

77049

77050

So far, so unspectacular, after all, all sorts of LEGO sets come onto the market in the course of a year. However, according to some well-known LEGO leakers (exabrickslegogo_ and Brick Clicker), these are the first sets from the “Animal Crossing” universe.

The sets are not intended to be exhibited – the recommended age, which LEGO specifies as 6+, and the manageable number of parts, which is between 170 and 535, speak against this.

assessment

How realistic do we assess the leaks? Nintendo has been a lot more open than it used to be for a while now. We remember the Super Mario film, which broke one record after another this year, Nintendo’s statement that further film projects should follow or the opening for mobile games such as Mario Kart Tour or Super Mario Run. A further opening of the Nintendo cosmos therefore seems conceivable.

Since the traditional Japanese company has been working with LEGO for a long time and Animal Crossing Both the setting and the level of awareness (second best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch) make it an excellent attractive set, the sets sound plausible.

What characters and sets would you use in your Animal Crossing-Would you like to see the LEGO theme world?

