Ankama’s new game ‘Waven’ is coming next summer – Gamereactor

Ankama and New Tales have announced the arrival of their next game, Waven, a tactical role-playing game based in the Krosmoz universe, a fictional work first introduced in Dofus, which the studio published a few years ago. An old game. Waven is currently in alpha and will be released for free on PC, Mac, iOS and Android next summer.

The title presents the story of World of 12, a universe that has just suffered a mysterious disaster that has submerged every part of it underwater. The only thing left on the water are the tallest mountains and the roofs of some buildings, causing the few remaining survivors to drift in search of a place to settle.

Although it should be noted that this post-apocalyptic world is a bit different. In it, the player will encounter an already settled environment, which is very colorful, full of humor and different music. Users will play a character of their choice and must explore this colorful world formed by a central island, surrounded by much smaller islands. It should be noted that each of these islands has a different theme and characters. In it, players will have to face enemies alone or in groups, and interact with allies to trade.

In terms of combat, the game system is simple, although the importance of having a well-balanced and well-organized spell deck must be taken into account, as it is the basis for guaranteed victory. While the title is simple to play, it introduces daily challenges and objectives into the deep narrative. All of this makes Waven a more progressive and relaxing gaming experience.

Finally, the game will have three modes. PvE mode, where players will face the environment and gain experience and items; Competitive mode, where they will fight against each other; and Island Defend mode, where they will have to defend their island or attack other neighboring islands.