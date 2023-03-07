I think every one of us has used one or at least heard of one. Power banks are already part of the standard equipment in many households. For example, we like to use them ourselves when we travel. Anchor now throws a power bank with it 140 W onto the market, which notebook owners will also be happy about.

For 127,50 €you can get the power bank on Amazon.de or directly from the manufacturer using the voucher provided.

You don’t want a heavy power station, but still want to charge your smartphone, notebook, etc. on the go because there’s no socket nearby? Then the Anker 737 power bank with its three terminals, its capacity, with a power of 140 Watt maybe right for you. The Anker 737 comes at a price starting from 127,50€ on Amazon.de to get hold of.

Technical data for the power bank

Anker 737 power bank capacity 24.000 mAh Entry USB-C (max. 140 Watt) Exit 2 x USB-C (max. 140 Watt)

1 x USB-A (18 Watt) Size 156 x 55 x 50 mm Weight 632 g special feature Smartes Display

140 W

USB-C charging cable included Preis RRP €150

What can the power bank do?

Anker relies on a capacity of 24.000 mAh. That’s easily enough to charge the iPhone 13 a total of 5 times, for example. Thanks to the high output power of up to 140 watts and Power Delivery 3.1 Larger devices such as notebooks or MacBooks can also be charged with the power bank.

It’s not as big and heavy as you’d expect, but still not pocket-sized Weight of 632g and the Dimensions 156 x 55 x 50mm. However, a pouch is included in the scope of delivery so that you can take it with you comfortably when travelling.

Charge three devices at the same time

The power bank comes with 3 connections for charging, including 2 USB-C ports with a power of up to 140 Wattas well as a USB-A port with an output power of max. 18 Watt.

For security and temperature control, one installs ActiveShield 2.0which measures the charging temperature 3 million times a day.

Smartes LC-Display

Not just the current one Charge level you can about that LC-Display but also other information such as the power of each port in watts, the temperature of the battery cells, the health of the battery in percent, the time to full or empty charge and the number of battery cycles and the charged and discharged watt-hours.

To save power, the display turns off after a few seconds. However, you can activate it again by pressing it several times and zap through the different modes and also leave the display on if you want to, but that costs energy. The special feature that the display rotates automatically when you turn the power bank.

Assessment: Buy the Anker 737 power bank?

You can’t see the tree for the forest anymore. 🤭 So many power banks on the market, but what to buy. Here the performance speaks for itself and what you can charge with it, including your beloved notebook. While not necessarily relevant, I always find Anker’s design very appealing, and there’s also a self-rotating smart display.

Would you buy a power bank like this?