Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K) power bank in the test, the best power bank 2022, thanks to 140W USB C! (update)

With the Anker 737 “PowerCore 24K” power bank, Anker has finally launched an absolute high-end power bank!

This offers 140W USB C ports, which to my knowledge is currently unique. In addition, there is a capacity of 24000mAh and an LCD display, which shows you performance values.

This makes the Anker 737 Powerbank a challenge to the absolute top models such as the Zendure SuperTank Pro, Chargeasap Flash Pro and the STORM 2.

But how does it look in practice? Can the Anker 737 Powerbank really meet the high expectations here? Let’s find out in the test!

The Anker 737 (PowerCore 24K) power bank in the test

Anker uses a somewhat more exotic design and form factor for its 737 power bank. So I would describe the shape as “brick-like”.

The power bank measures 155.8 x 55.2 x 49.4 mm and weighs 632 g.

Anker relies on a housing made of four different plastics. On the top we have a kind of cover made of a metal-like plastic. Above that there is an area with high-gloss plastic, under which the display is hidden.

The sides of the case are made of a heavily textured plastic and the bottom is made of a rubberized plastic.

The housing of the Anker 737 is extremely elaborately designed, but it also makes a very high-quality impression!

The connections

On the front or top, depending on how you turn the power bank, we find three USB ports.

2x USB C – 140W USB Power Delivery, 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 28V/5A

1x USB A – 18W Quick Charge 3.0, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The two USB C ports can deliver a whopping 140W, according to the USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard!

The power bank can also be charged via the primary USB C port, also with up to 140W!

In addition to the two USB C ports, we also have a classic USB A port with up to 18W. This is intended for older smartphones, headphones, etc.

PPS

The two USB C ports of the Anker 737 power bank support the PPS extension. PPS also allows devices via the Power Delivery Standard to call up power levels apart from the fixed 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, 20V, 28V levels.

So the Anker 737 offers PPS levels from 3.3-21V at 5A, which is perfect PPS coverage.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/SS series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here How to charge the SS2 Ultra. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB-PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone doesn’t support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger like a normal USB-PD charger.

the display

The Anker 737 power bank has a cool LCD display. This not only shows you the current charge level in %, but also a lot of additional information, such as:

Ladestand in %

Power port 1 in watts

Power port 2 in watts

Power port 3 in watts

Duration until full/empty

temperature of the battery cells

Battery health in %

battery cycles

Wh loaded

unloaded wh

I have never seen so much information on a power bank before.

140W via USB C?

Certainly one of the most outstanding features of the Anker 737 power bank are the 140W USB C ports.

“But USB C only goes up to 100W?” Yes, the USB C Power Delivery standard has recently been expanded to allow up to 200W via Power Delivery. Devices that make use of it are very rare or non-existent.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16 should be the only device currently on the market that can use the 140W. Unfortunately, I don’t have a MacBook Pro 16, so I can’t confirm this first hand.

But how exactly is the 140W achieved? Until now, USB Power Delivery devices could transmit a maximum of 20V and 5A via USB. The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K now has one step above that, 28V/5A.

The typical USB Power Delivery levels up to 100W are still available and unchanged.

Do Dell notebooks charge at 130W?

In addition to Apple, Dell was a manufacturer that used USB C power supplies with over 100W for its larger XPS models, among other things.

For example, the XPS 17 and the Alienware X14 offer a 130W power supply. Can these devices also charge with 130W on the 140W ports?

No!

Dell relies on an unofficial extension of the Power Delivery standard for its notebooks. The 737 armature can also deliver a maximum of 5A on the 20V level, the 28V level is necessary for more power.

However, Dell has extended the 20V stage to 6.5A on its own. Accordingly, loading at full speed is not possible.

Dell has even limited its 130W notebook to 65W for third-party chargers.

The capacity

Anker advertises the 737’s capacity as:

86,4 Wh

13500 mAh @5V

4000 mAh * 6

While these different specs are a bit confusing, they make sense. We have 6x 4000mAh battery cells inside. The capacity of lithium battery cells is specified at 3.6/3.7V.

This is where the additional name “PowerCore 24K” comes from, because 6 * 4000mAh is 24000mAh.

24000mAh * 3.6V = 86400mWh = 86.4Wh

The only thing I can’t quite understand is the 5V specification, because no matter how I calculate it, I don’t get 13500mAh?! Let’s stick to the Wh specification.

Wh mAh @3.7V 5V/2A 65.212 17624 9V/2A 72.237 19523 20V/3A 77.21 20867 20V/5A 74.885 20239

I could measure a real capacity between 65.212Wh and 77.21Wh.

Throttling and problems with the USB A port

The Anker 737 can deliver a maximum of 140W, so the power bank will be throttled accordingly if you use more than one port.

For example, if you use the USB A port, the USB C ports are throttled to 65W. So far so good, but there was a small problem with my Anker 737. Even after unplugging the USB A device, the power bank still recognized a load of 0.1W on the USB A port and accordingly did not cancel the throttling.

Only after the power bank goes into standby does the false 0.1W load disappear and the full power of the USB C ports is released accordingly.

Ladetest

How does the Anker 737 Powerbank fare in the test in combination with various devices?

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) +++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

The combination of 100W/140W USB C port and PPS makes the Anker 737 power bank perfect for most devices!

You have an Apple device, no matter which one, then you can count on the power bank being able to charge it at full speed. This even applies to the big MacBook Pros (14/16)!

Accordingly, almost all Windows notebooks can be loaded at full speed as long as the manufacturer has not set any artificial limitations.

Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20/S21/S22 or the Pixel 6 Pro charge at full speed thanks to PPS.

How long does it take to load

You can charge the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K with up to 140W. Unfortunately I don’t have a 140W USB C charger, there will only be the charger for the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 (as of 07/30/22).

But how long does it take to charge with a 100W USB C charger?

Even with a 100W charger, the power bank can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 55 minutes. This is extremely fast! The power bank doesn’t seem to have any problems with temperatures that are too high.

With a 60W charger, the power bank goes from 0% to 100% in about 1:40 hours.

Charging time on a 140W charger

Some time has passed and there are more and more 140W USB C chargers. So I wanted to see how fast the Anker 737 charges on a 140W charger.

First of all, the power bank does not fully charge with 140W. This loads with a maximum of +- 126W, which is a lot!

On a 140W USB C charger, the Anker 737 is filled from 0% to 100% in 48 minutes, wow!

Conclusion

The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K is potentially the best power bank out there. The 140W USB C ports in particular are currently unique.

These not only offer the new 28V/5A voltage level, but also the previous maximum of 100W via USB C. In addition, there is PPS with 3.3-21V at 5A.

This means that the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K can charge practically all notebooks that can be charged via USB C at the maximum possible speed. The same generally applies to all Apple and most Samsung products.

If you have anything from Apple from the last X years, then you can expect this to load at full speed on the Anker 737. Thanks to PPS, the S22 or Pixel 6 Pro also charges at full speed.

The power bank itself also charges almost rapidly. 0% to 100% in 55 minutes with a 100W charger is just amazing!

In addition, there is a decent capacity of up to “real” 77.21Wh / 20867mAh and the great display. The latter can be a small lifesaver, especially when diagnosing any problems.

The price of €150 at the time of the test is also absolutely fair! The Anker 737 was convincing in the test.