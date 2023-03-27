Anker’s portfolio continues to expand. After the power stations or the 3D printer, the Ankermake M5, there is now a battery-powered cool box, which should be available in 3 different sizes. The largest of them even has one two-chamber system. First of all, they start with a Kickstarter campaign. So if you are interested and want to save money, Anker can support you.

At this year’s MWC in Barcelona, ​​Anker has the EverFrost cool box revealed. You can definitely enjoy the summer with this. You can still support Anker via the Kickstarter campaign and secure the Early Bird prices for yourself.

Specifications of EverFrost chests

EverFrost 30 EverFrost 40 EverFrost 50 capacity 33 l 43 l 53 l battery pack 299 Wh cooling time (temperature of 4°C at an outside temperature of 25°C) 42 h 35,8 h 27 h Dimensions 642 x 430 x 487 mm 732 x 430 x 487 mm 852 x 430 x 487 mm Weight including battery 22.2 kg 24 kg 27,5 kg connections 2 x USB-A (max. 12 W)

1 x USB-C (up to 60W)

XT60 for solar panels

IQ Ladetechnologie

12 volt car connection

Bully Optics

At first glance, you might think it’s a power station on wheels. The Anker EverFrost has an extendable carrying handle on the front, which can even be converted into a table so that it can be easily transported on its two wheels. The three models are not very easy, they weigh in between 22 and 28 kgdepending on size.

It shines in light blue Strom-Icon and the Charging ports, on top. This way you will be noticed immediately and cannot be missed. And what should not be missing is the integrated bottle opener on the side. 😁

Three different sizes

The EverFrost comes in three sizes 33L, 43L and 53L available, and they differ not only in capacity. So has the 30 l Box Space for up to 38 Lecturersdie 40 l coming up 54 Lecturers and in the big 53 Liter Box you can up to 62 Lecturers stow away

The larger a device becomes, the shorter the cooling time. That’s how it works 50er Modell 27 h, in the Variant 40 are 35,8 h and the very small 30er Modell creates easily 42 h.

But the big model can do something else! Because of his Two-zone cooling system the contents of the box can be cooled and frozen at the same time. So you can easily pack ice cream for a day at the beach and let your drinks cool next to it.

With the two smaller boxes you have to decide whether you only want to cool or freeze, because only one operating mode works there.

Construction

All models have one 7mm thick gasket and a 50 mm thick insulating layer, Thanks to the cooling compressor, food and drinks are served within 30 minutes from 25 degrees to 0 degrees chilled down Until -20 Grad the boxes should be able to cool down, perfect for ice cream or if you want to take meat with you on vacation.

Temperature and other settings can be made via the display and control buttons on the device or conveniently via the anchor app.

Removable battery and connection options

No matter which model, all come with a 299 Wh battery to use. This can even be removed and used as a power bank for smartphones etc. Stand for two USB A and a USB-C Port ready. Will be loaded by 95W power adapter or about one car connection. For a full charge you need about 4 hours.

It is also possible to charge the coolers using a solar panel. Extremely practical if solar panels have already been installed or stowed away in the camping vehicle. So you can keep your food and drink cool or frozen even in the deepest wilderness. There is also an optional bundle that includes the solar panel.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy Anker EverFrost?

The boxes are definitely interesting. Not only exciting for a camping night, but also super exciting for the next outdoor, outback or upcoming trip around the world. Mainly because you can use it to freeze properly and you can also use the box to charge your smartphone or other peripherals. It is also very practical that there are different charging options. So you can’t load these freezer and cool boxes in the deepest nowhere as long as the sun is shining.

Currently you can only support and purchase the cool boxes via Kickstarter, so you are currently saving a lot of money. After completing the campaign, the street price will be higher.

That’s how it costs 33 L Model im Early Bird converted 482 €, die 40 L Variant you get for the equivalent of €510. The 50 model seems to be completely sold out in the campaign at the moment. But there are still various bundles that include an extra battery or a solar panel, for example.