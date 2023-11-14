With the A1647, Anker has brought a very exciting all-round power bank onto the market! This offers 20,000 mAh, an integrated USB-C cable and 22.5W power.

The 22.5W is not overly impressive, but is generally sufficient for fast charging.

But the most important thing is the price of just under €50. €50 is certainly not a bargain for a simple power bank, but it’s not that uninteresting for an Anker power bank.

So let’s take a look at the Anker Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 22.5 W and integrated USB C cable in the test!

The Anker A1647 relies on the now typical “anchor design”. So we have a mix of matt plastic for the main part of the case and high-gloss elements on the edge and at the anchor logo.

At 112.5 x 72 x 30.5 mm and 346g, the power bank is relatively compact for 20,000 mAh. Even compared to the lightest power banks, this is a good value, even if it is not the smallest or lightest model.

And this despite the integrated USB C cable. This is installed quite cleverly here. The USB-C connector is “stowed” in the housing, while the cable itself serves as a kind of carrying loop. If you need the cable, you can simply pull it out.

However, the cable here is not held magnetically, like with the Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh.

In general, the Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh seems a little more high-quality than this model. What makes sense, however, is that the Anker Nano is ranked a step higher at Anker, despite its lower capacity.

On the top we find a small round display that shows you the capacity in %.

Connections of the anchors A1647

The Anker A1647 has three USB ports:

1x Integriertes USB C Kabel – 20W USB PD – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,67A

1x USB C Port – 20W USB PD – 5V/3A, 9V/2,22A, 12V/1,67A

1x USB A Quick Charge – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 10V/2,25A, 12V/1,67A

First we have the USB C cable, which, like the USB C port, can deliver 20W according to the USB Power Delivery standard, as well as 22.5W according to an unspecified charging standard (presumably for various Chinese smartphones).

We also have the USB A port, which offers 18W Quick Charge, as well as the unspecified 22.5W charging standard.

The power bank can also be charged with up to 20W via the USB-C port or the integrated cable.

No PPS!

Unfortunately, the Anker A1647 does not support PPS!

Accordingly, the power bank can, for example, charge Samsung smartphones with a maximum of 14W.

The capacity

According to Anker, the power bank should offer 20,000 mAh or 74 Wh. I was able to measure the following:

Wh

mAh @3,7V

% of HA

5V/2A

67.963

18368

92%

9V/2A

61.112

16517

83%

The capacity values ​​look good! At 5V/2A I was able to measure a capacity of a whopping 67.963 Wh or 18368 mAh @3.7V, which corresponds to 92% of the manufacturer’s specification.

This is a top value!

Even at 9V/2A we still get an impressive 61.112 Wh or 16517 mAh.

In general, the capacity of power banks always refers to the performance of the battery cells inside. However, discharging these cells is not 100% efficient. A certain proportion is always lost as a loss in the form of heat and the like due to internal processes, voltage transformations and similar factors. Especially when using fast charging technologies such as Quick Charge, USB PD or other standards, the usable capacity is usually in the range of 80-90%. Values ​​above 90% are extremely rare, while values ​​below 80% are uncommon.

It is also important to remember that smartphones do not charge 100% efficiently. For example, if a smartphone has a 2000mAh battery, about 2600mAh will be needed for a full charge. However, this requirement varies depending on the model and type of charging.

Charging speed

Expected charging speed Apple iPads + Apple iPhones ++ Apple MacBooks 0 Google Pixel + Huawei smartphones + OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) + Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) — +++ = “perfect” maximum possible charging speed to be expected ++ = very high charging speed to be expected + = fast charging speed to be expected 0 = “standard” charging speed to be expected – = slow charging speed to be expected — = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

In principle, the power bank is well suited for most smartphones. Apple iPhones in particular charge quickly.

Samsung smartphones will also charge quickly on the power bank, but due to the lack of PPS, the charging speed is limited to 14W.

With Google Pixel models we should achieve around 18W, which is ok.

The power bank is not or only partially suitable for larger devices such as notebooks or the Steam Deck.

Charging time

How long does it take to charge the Anker 20000 mAh Power Bank 22.5W? In my test, the power bank charged at a maximum of around 19W.

A full charge of the power bank takes around 5:30 hours, which is not super fast, but is okay for a power bank of this class.

Conclusion

The Anker power bank 20,000 mAh with 22.5 W and integrated USB C cable is an exciting model!

No, this is not the best power bank on the market and, despite the initially fair price of €50, it does not have the best price/performance. If you are looking for a power bank with particularly good price/performance, then take a look at the INIU Power Bank 20000mAh 22.5W, which costs around €20 less at the time of this article, but has the same to better performance.

But Anker is now a premium manufacturer that also stands for quality! We also have the exceptional and well-integrated USB-C cable!

In principle, the performance of the power bank for smartphones is also correct! Here, 20W or 22.5W is usually completely sufficient.

However, the power bank is more optimized for Apple iPhones. Here we also achieve a very high charging speed. Samsung and Google smartphones also charge quickly on the power bank, but due to the lack of PPS, the charging speed is somewhat limited.

The lack of the PPS standard is also my only technical point of criticism.

Otherwise capacity, dimensions etc. look good!

So if you are looking for a good all-round power bank from a trustworthy manufacturer with a practical integrated USB C cable, then I can recommend the Anker power bank 20,000 mAh with 22.5 W with a clear conscience, especially if you are in the Apple ecosystem.

Otherwise, take a look at the INIU Power Bank 20000mAh 22.5W.

