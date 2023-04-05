At first glance, the Anker SoundCore 2 is only a minimal update to the previous model. Although the total output power has doubled you with 12 watts and the housing has received an IP certification, but that’s about it for big changes.

The good and cheap Bluetooth speaker is in black on Amazon.de, thanks 25% instant discount for only €29.99 to get hold of.

Even when the barbecue session is over, Bluetooth speakers are still very trendy. Which shouldn’t be too surprising, since the mobile boxes are also great for the home. You are currently getting it Anker SoundCore 2 Speakers already starting for a price 29,99€ on Amazon.de. With Anker’s Bluetooth Box, you too can play music throughout your home without having to worry about annoying cable management.

A small loudspeaker for all cases?

When designing the Anker SoundCore 2, Anker probably thought “change a nervous system to a running system” and only made the “Anker” lettering a little smaller than its predecessor. Also stuck inside continue two 6 watt drivers which operate in a frequency range of 70-20,000 KHz and have an impedance of 4 ohms.

The battery has a capacity of 5200 mAh and, according to the manufacturer, should last for up to approx. 24 hours. A connection to the speaker is established via Bluetooth 4.2 or an AUX cable. The case falls with a Size of 168 x 47 x 56 mm not too bulky and is thanks IPX7 certification also protected from water.

The loudspeaker weighs 414g and is therefore not too heavy to be taken with you spontaneously. In addition to the speaker, the scope of delivery only includes a micro-USB cable and the standard paperwork.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

At first glance, the Anker SoundCore 2 is only a minimal update to the previous model. Although the total output power has doubled you with 12 watts and the housing has received an IP certification, but that’s about it for big changes. Even though our test was some time ago, given the low price, you can’t go too far wrong. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether it is worth switching from the previous model to the SoundCore 2, but the speaker is definitely worth a look as a new purchase.

