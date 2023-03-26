The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are certainly not a bargain at a price of €150, but according to relevant tests and customer reviews they deliver a great sound and many features such as app control, wireless charging and a large battery.

With the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro for 49,99€ on Amazon.de Anker wants to claim the top of the TWS in-ears in the price/performance area. With top equipment and a very long battery life, they could even make the leap.

Die Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro own 11 mm dynamic drivers and in addition BA driver (balance armature drivers) which together should produce a harmonious sound. The headphones are connected to Bluetooth 5.0 what through the popular audio codecs SBC, AAC, aptX is supported.

Additionally, Anker uses the HearID. The smart program checks your hearing and your music preferences and is supposed to adjust the sound precisely. You can control your headphones via two built-in ones on the top pressure point buttons, where play/pause or call answer/end is fixed with one press. You can double-click in the Soundcore App assign freely.

The box of the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 has a dimension of 78,5 x 57,0 x 5,4 mm at 52,8 g and offers a battery capacity of 500 mAh which according to the manufacturer for 4 full charges the ear stud is enough. It should be mentioned here that 10 minutes of charging the headphones is enough for about 2 hours of running time.

While we’re on the subject of stud earrings, these have a size of 29,5 x 18,15 x 22,3 mm at 7.4g per handset and have a battery capacity of 65 mAh. As a result, the TWS in-ears should 50% volume create a running time of around 8 hours.

If the batteries are completely empty at some point, simply put the transport box on top QI capable charging pad or uses the USB-Typ C plug for charging. The headphones are included IPX7 Waterproof which should be enough for rain, sweat or even a shower.

In addition to the headphones and the charging cradle, there is also a USB type C charging cable, a guarantee card, 3 different ear wings In the carton. In addition, the scope of delivery a total of 7 different ear pads what should answer the topic of wearing comfort by itself.

According to Anker, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro offer a powerful Bass which also creates the desired pressure, but especially at the Mitten and heights wants anchor through the built BA driver especially convincing in the higher frequency ranges.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are certainly not a bargain at a price of €150, but according to relevant tests and customer reviews they deliver a great sound and many features such as app control, wireless charging and a large battery. In general, one can say that the headphones offer a detailed sound and if that’s not enough, you can switch between them with the associated app 32 Equalizer Pre-Sets select or use his own individual setting. One of the best TWS headphones in the under €150 range

