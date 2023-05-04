Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

Let’s quickly come to the review of the new in-ear ANC headphones from Anker er Soundcore. In terms of sound, there is a lot to adjust yourself. The ANC doesn’t quite rock. They are comfortable, a lot of things can be adjusted to the right pressure during operation, the battery fits easily, there is a heart rate measurement for the athletes, unfortunately a bit overzealous and with registration, an excellent multipoint and the case can shine white! Woohoo!





