Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Test Conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth

13
Let’s quickly come to the review of the new in-ear ANC headphones from Anker er Soundcore. In terms of sound, there is a lot to adjust yourself. The ANC doesn’t quite rock. They are comfortable, a lot of things can be adjusted to the right pressure during operation, the battery fits easily, there is a heart rate measurement for the athletes, unfortunately a bit overzealous and with registration, an excellent multipoint and the case can shine white! Woohoo!
similar posts
See also Confirmed for release on May 9th!The overseas version of HUAWEI P60 will officially debut next Tuesday