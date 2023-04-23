Anker Soundcore Life P2 from 26.99€ buy cheap (04/2023)

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 can definitely convince on paper. When it comes to workmanship and quality, experience has shown that Anker has a good product.

Anker has long proven they can compete in audio, but not everyone is willing to pay over $100 for a pair of TWS headphones. In this way, Anker continues to serve the middle class. With the Anker Soundcore Life P2 for a price 26,99€ on Amazon.de Anker is targeting this very area.

hardware headphones

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 have 6mm dynamic drivers installed, which play in a frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz and have an impedance of 16 ohms. A connection is established via Blutooth 5.0 with the supported profiles AVRCP1.6, A2DP1.3, HFP1.7.

When it comes to audio codecs, Anker uses SBC, AAC and aptX. The listeners with one Size von 17 x 12 x 6 mm each have one 55 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, these should be sufficient for 7 hours of audio content (depending on volume and audio content).

Charging box and functions

Die Charging box has a size of 54×60×24 mm with an integrated 700 mAh Battery pack. With a full battery charge of the headphones and charging box, you should be able to play for up to 40 hours. The headphones are recharged in the charging box, with the same via a USB-C is charged.

For telephoning, Anker has the same headphones 4 microphones donated. So that the headphones are not damaged in the rain or during sports, they are equipped with a IPX 7 certification fitted.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 can definitely convince on paper. When it comes to workmanship and quality, experience has shown that Anker has a good product. How good the sound and the processing really are in the end can only be answered after a test. If you have already had positive experiences with Anker or are simply looking for a pair of TWS headphones, you are welcome to take a closer look at the Anker Soundcore Life P2.

Features