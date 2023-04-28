Anker’s best power bank for notebooks, Anker 737 power bank(PowerCore 26K for laptop)

Another Anker 737? Yes, Strangely enough, Anker offers two power banks under the 737 name.

On the one hand we have the flagship model, the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K, with 140W USB C port. On the other hand, we have the Anker 737 PowerCore 26K for laptop.

This test should also deal with the PowerCore 26K for laptops. This has a slightly larger capacity of 25600 mAh, but in return “only” has a 60W USB C input/output.

But even a 60W USB C port is not bad. The power bank is also a good deal cheaper at around €100, especially since it comes with a charger!

Yes, Anker includes a 65W USB C charger in the scope of delivery of the power bank, which makes the price even more attractive.

But is the Anker 737 power bank(PowerCore 26K for laptop) a good power bank? Let’s find out in the test!

Exterior of Anker 737 Powerbank(PowerCore 26K for Laptop)

Due to the high capacity of 25600 mAh, the Anker 737 PowerCore 26K for laptop is of course a bit larger than a run-of-the-mill power bank.

The power bank measures 182 x 82 x 24 mm and weighs 569 g.

The lower part of the power bank consists of a matt but extremely high-quality plastic. The top of the power bank, on the other hand, has an interesting brushed aluminum look. Chic but very delicate.

Also on the top is the power switch with 8 status LEDs.

What ports does the PowerCore 26K for laptop have?

The power bank has three USB ports, 1x USB C and 2x USB A.

USB C – Power Delivery 60W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A

USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

Thanks to the 60W USB C port, the PowerCore 26K for Laptop is, as the name suggests, ideal for notebooks. Strictly speaking, for “middle class” notebooks.

So 60W is perfectly sufficient for 13 inch notebooks. Many Dell notebooks, even the larger models, cannot charge with more than 60W anyway.

However, if you have a “very large” notebook and really want to supply it with the maximum speed, then the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K, with 140W USB C port might be the better choice.

In addition to the 60W USB C port, we have two classic USB A ports, which fortunately support Quick Charge.

Known by many names

As seems to have become the norm for Anker, the name of the power bank is a bit confusing. This is managed under the following names:

Anker 737

Anker PowerCore 26K for laptops

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W

Anchor A1290

So Anker 737 doesn’t seem to be a model name, because there are two power banks with this name. The original name of the power bank is Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD 60W, but then it was renamed to Anker PowerCore 26K for Laptop.

How does breaking.org test power banks?

I have now tested hundreds of power banks for breaking. However, the test setup has changed very little over the last few years.

Upon receipt, the power bank is unpacked and photographed. Then I take a closer look at them, measure them, weigh them, etc. The power bank is then charged.

The most important measurement is that of capacitance. For this I discharge power banks at various power levels on an electronic load. Here I mostly use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V and a USB PD trigger (which is necessary for selecting the specific voltage level).

After each run, the power bank is recharged. I log the loading process, loading time, etc. For this I use the Power-Z KM003C.

I measure the capacity in power bank tests in Wh and then convert it to mAh @3.7V for better comparability! You can find out more about Wh versus mAh here.

Last but not least, I test the power banks on various devices, mostly the current iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and other devices that I have lying around in the office.

Of course, I can’t test all smartphones either. However, I can use the Power-Z KM003C to read supported charging standards etc. and make an informed assessment.

No PPS!

Important the PowerCore 26K for laptop does not support PPS! Accordingly, this power bank can only charge Samsung smartphones with a maximum of 14W.

You can find out more about this in the store analyzes for Samsung smartphones.

https://breaking.org/welchen-ladestandard-nutzt-das-samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-und-welches-ist-das-optimale-ladegeraet/

What is the capacity?

Anker advertises the PowerCore 26K laptop with a capacity of 25600 mAh or 94.72Wh. 8x 3200 mAh battery cells 18650 should be used inside. I was able to measure the following with the power bank.

Wh mAh 20V/3A 80,76 21827 15V/3A 81,1 21919 9V/3A 78,935 21334 9V / 1A 80,469 21748 5V / 1A 76,864 20774

In the test, the capacity of the power bank varied between 20774 and 21919 mAh or between 76.8Wh and 81.1Wh.

This is a good result! The manufacturer’s information on a power bank always refers to the capacity of the built-in battery cells. So we definitely have 8x 3200 mAh cells here. However, their charging is not 100% efficient, which is why the capacity here is a bit lower.

But this is normal in a context like the one here.

We also see this in comparison to other notebook power banks. At 60W load, the Anker PowerCore 26K for Laptop has an extremely good usable capacity.

Ideal for notebooks! (and smartphones)

The combination of high capacity and 60W USB C port makes the Anker power bank ideal for notebooks!

This also uses the normal USB Power Delivery standard, which is used by Apple, Dell, ASUS and practically all other notebook manufacturers. 60W are more than sufficient for almost all 13/14 inch notebooks.

You can also assume that almost all USB C loadable 15/16/17 inch devices can be charged on the power bank, but only very slowly if used in parallel.

In addition to notebooks, smartphones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, etc. can of course also be charged at the USB C port.

The power bank is particularly suitable for Apple iPhones and iPads. This is also suitable for Samsung and Google smartphones, but due to the lack of PPS, the charging speed of Samsung smartphones is limited to +- 14W, even with large models such as the S23 Ultra, which could actually charge with up to 45W.

How long does charging take?

According to the manufacturer, the Anker 737 PowerCore 26K for laptop should be able to charge with up to 60W, using a USB-compliant USB PD charger.

In the test, the power bank was able to charge up to 58W, which I consider the manufacturer’s specification to be fulfilled.

A 0% to 100% charge took about 2:10 hours.

How good is the included charger?

A charger is included with the power bank. This is the PowerPort III 65W Pod.

Take a look here for a full test:

The PowerPort III 65W Pod by Anker in the test, USB PD charger with PPS

In short, the charger is really good! It offers up to 65W as promised, supports PPS at 3.3V – 21V at a maximum of 3.09A and offers excellent efficiency at 87% to 92.8%.

Conclusion on the Anker 737 PowerCore 26K for laptop

For around €100-130, the Anker 737 PowerCore 26K for laptops is a fair deal, also because of the good included charger.

There are certainly power banks from other manufacturers which are just as good and cost less, but for a power bank from the A brand Anker I am satisfied with the price/performance ratio.

What’s to like about the power bank?

First the capacity. On paper we have 25600 mAh, in practice we get 20774 to 21919 mAh. It doesn’t sound that spectacular at first, but it’s “really” one of the largest 60W power banks on the market.

With 60W, the output power of this is also large enough to supply almost all 13/14 inch notebooks with full speed. The power bank is also well suited for many larger notebooks.

It is haptically and optically great!

Last but not least, there is the very good included charger! This is only a 1 port charger, but technically the PowerPort III 65W Pod is great!

What’s not to like about the PowerCore 26K for Laptop?

It lacks the PPS standard, which is why the charging speed is limited to +- 14W in combination with Samsung smartphones.

The price is also ok, but already at the upper end of “OK”. Especially if you can’t do anything with the charger, there are significantly cheaper models.

Nevertheless, I consider the Anker 737 power bank (PowerCore 26K for laptop) to be one of the most recommended Anker power banks on the market at the moment!

alternatives?

I would like to throw the Anker 737 PowerCore 24K and the INIU BI-B63 into the room as alternatives. The Anker 737 PowerCore 24K has slightly less capacity and is a bit more expensive, but has a 140W USB C port, PPS and a practical display.

Basically, the INIU BI-B63 can do the same thing as the PowerCore 26K for laptops, it is only significantly cheaper, but not quite as high quality and from a smaller manufacturer. But it even has PPS and an effectively slightly higher capacity. Therefore this would be my number 1 alternative.