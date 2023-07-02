Annalisa Bruno: “Clean energy is everywhere, just take it. And I succeeded”

All episodes of Beautiful Minds

“Energy is life. It is the key to changing the world. An hour of sunshine on earth can be enough to give us all the energy we need in a year. Recovering it sustainably has always been my mission”

Annalisa Bruno is a scientist and researcher at Nanyang Techological University in Singapore. Lead a research group that developed solar cells as thin as a hair that can change the world. Beautiful, colourful, light, made with new hybrid materials (organic/inorganic): based on perovskite. Many have been betting on this material, all over the world, since 2014. You have taken it one step further. She made them industrially producible.

“They are flexible, transparent, light. Adaptable to different climates and cheap to produce. We can put them anywhere. On bags, on cars, on the windows of buildings. And they will change the world of renewable energies. They will make energy accessible to everyone. We expect to have them on the market within 5 years.”

The perovskite-based solar panels produced by the team led by Annalisa Bruno at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“Our challenge now is to make them bigger, more powerful but still thin”

Annalisa’s is the story of a scientist who has chosen science to pursue a good for humanity. Something very far from personal profit. “What I like about science is its universality, it is a dialogue between humanity for the good of all”.

From Napoli, fourth year of high school in Canada, Erasmus in Glasgow. Degree in physics from Federico II, PhD halfway between physics and chemical engineering. There he begins to work on how to make combustion systems cleaner. “Then I went from the dark side to the light side and moved onto renewable energy.”

Destination London: Imperial College. It has open doors everywhere and engages in challenges that can change the world. “I started working in London on new types of solar cells, organic and sustainablerealizing that the path to sustainability was closer than I thought”. She then returned to Italy at ENEA, finally moving with her theoretical physicist husband to the University of Singapore, where she found an international world open to new discoveries.

“Here I found fantastic facilities, a team with whom I started researching brand new solar cells. Perovskite-based cells. And I had the opportunity to understand what the needs of the companies that will then go on to produce them are. And from this encounter the breakthrough of my research was born. The companies said to me: ok, these cells that you create in the laboratory are beautiful, but then if I can’t produce them with my machines, what can I do with them? I started leading an international research team. We have demonstrated that it is possible to make these cells even with the production methods already available to companies. You can use the same process that’s used to make OLED TVs or phone displays.”

The first research on this topic was published in a leading scientific journal, Joulethen followed by many others.

“Silicon solar panels are powerful but very heavy. It takes at least two people to transport and install a panel, plus there isn’t enough in the world. These panels, however, you can roll up like a poster. They are portable and also can have a double function: they are a light absorber and therefore can work as a solar panel, but they are also able to emit light. So I’m like a light bulb. This would mean that the amount of energy we can produce is enormous, and we can do it in a sustainable way.”

Technology is going at the speed of light. The European community and the world scientific community are believing in it very much. “We all work on the same panel, working on different features. I never thought about working for a company, because it is not profit that attracts me, but knowledge as a good of humanity. And I am convinced that energy is the means to change the world.

When I was very young, I made many trips to Southeast Asia, Africa, volunteer camps, and always saw the energy rationing. Houses without light. Schools without light. I’ve always dreamed of making energy accessible to everyone“.

“My story teaches two things. First: that you must never give up. I wasn’t immediately successful, my first searches were interesting but not yet so innovative. I have never stopped looking for innovation and new challenges. I always thought: this is my way.

Second: that all experiences in life are important, travel, volunteering, friendships, my being a mother, woman and scientist has allowed me to achieve results. I’ve learned that you should never shut yourself down. I listened to everyone, we always have something to learn, I stepped out of my comfort zone and from realities I knew well. And when you go out, you give the best of yourself”

Two daughters born in Singapore, aged 7 and 5.

“Since becoming a mom, I’ve realized I want to be role model for my girls and for the new generations. I am in various international networks of women scientists, I love giving dissemination seminars for very young people, I travel the world to be an example. They weren’t there in my day role model feminine and what I’m good at I realized late.

I dream that my daughters can freely choose what they want to do and that they will soon understand their potential. Science is still a male world. In Singapore as in Europe. There’s always a place to conquer with effort and it’s not obvious that you’re there. You have to prove that you have the right to be there. And you feel this all the time. The sad thing is that up to the undergraduate level there are equal numbers of boys and girls engaged in science. Then you lose the girls. Role models are missing, supports are missing to make a career and start a family. Of course, things are changing. It is also a cultural issue. Girls will increasingly understand that they can do anything. That nothing is denied to them as women and that there are no jobs that are reserved for men only. The road is open, but the effort is still immense”.