850 years Leaning Tower of Pisa

850 years a tower in Pisa

Luckily it went wrong

By Georg Kueffner

A tower was built in Pisa 850 years ago. It declined over time. It was renovated for 11 years and the floor scraped out from under it. This made him stand up a little straighter. But actually he stays what he is: crooked and world famous.

