Ubisoft has revealed that it will release its strategy game Anno 1800 on consoles in a short time. The game will debut on March 16 on the PS5 and Xbox family of devices, making it the first core Anno game to hit a console in 25 years.

From the same studio that created the PC version, this console version will be the full Anno 1800 experience, save for a redesigned UI and control scheme to accommodate controller play.

When it debuts, there will be a choice of two versions. The Standard Edition will be the base game with the biggest updates, while the Deluxe Edition will offer the base game, the latest update, and three cosmetic packs (Walking Zone, Entertainment Pack, and Vibrant City). If you decide to pre-order or pick up the game before April 16th, you’ll also get access to the Console Founder’s Pack, which includes additional cosmetic items, as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Check out the trailer for the console version of Anno 1800 below.