Anno: Mutationem has been confirmed for Xbox

Anno: Mutationem has been confirmed for Xbox
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Released last year on PC, Playstation, and Switch, Anno: Mutants offers a stunningly beautiful adventure set in a cyberpunk world. It has a graphic style that blends 2D and 3D, and behind all the cool action, there’s a very strange and surprisingly dark story to explore.

Now, the game’s official Twitter account has confirmed that it’s also coming to Xbox, and we’ll have news on this release “soon.” It could have something to do with Microsoft’s Xbox event later this month, or it could be a surprise Game Pass drop.

Be sure to check out the game in the trailer below the tweet, it really is a title you shouldn’t miss.

https://twitter.com/AnnoMuta/status/1613115929940086785

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

