YouTube has a wide variety of advertisements to offer. One of them always causes frustration among users. But that should soon be over.

Image: Canva

We are talking about the so-called overlay ads. These are advertisements that appear in the form of a narrow banner at the bottom of the video. They are particularly annoying because they cover part of the video and you can only remove them by clicking the “X”. Lean back and enjoy the video? none.

Apparently, neither the users nor the advertising partners were particularly enthusiastic about this type of advertising. In the future, they want to improve the viewer experience and shift engagement to better-performing ad formats, the announcement says. Overlay ads were only displayed on desktop devices. Mobile devices, on the other hand, were left out.

Anonymous voting Sign up with WordPress

We’ll have to live with the annoying ads for a few more weeks. The line will not be drawn immediately, but only on April 6, 2023. If you not only want to remove the overlay ads, but also all other advertisements on the video platform, you can also use “YouTube Premium”. For 12 euros a month you get a web-free platform, access to YouTube Music and, among other things, a download function.

What: Google